Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission

Earlier today New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristoff wrote a piece in which he basically explained why the "Hunter Biden saga" should be an inspiration to us all as an example of family and overcoming addiction.

Townhall's Guy Benson spotted an indication that Hunter's attorney is going to use the same "try and garner sympathy" strategy, and it's also been noticed that even Biden's lawyer isn't denying the WhatsApp message is authentic:

Hunter lawyer appears to kinda admit the WhatsApp text is real, blaming it on addiction & saying it has nothing to do with Joe. Goes on to attack the whistleblowers: pic.twitter.com/9kKdMCI26t — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2023

Well, there it is!

And then 5 million $ just happened to show up in the poor addicted guy's account....yeah right. — MessianicJewishAmerican (@UltraMagaJew2) June 23, 2023

It's a miracle! Also, it's being noticed that Hunter's attorney's timeline doesn't really add up:

He was already in recovery prior to 2017 and only suffered one relapse in 2018 according to his own memoir. — MGM (@not2much4mee) June 24, 2023

Watching Dems make a sudden pivot to complain about "selective leaks" is also something else.

Ruh-roh... yeah, those pesky "leaks" really suck, don't they? https://t.co/atTo3M2HsW — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) June 23, 2023

"Leaks" are only acceptable if Adam Schiff is the one doing the leaking (or flat-out making up stories and feeding them to a friendly media).

So, any crackhead can just call up China and demand $5mil? https://t.co/ecTUBTr5WI — sarainitaly 🍹☀️🌻 (@sarainitaly) June 24, 2023

Provided the person's father is also the Vice President, apparently.

They huddled in a room all night, to only come up with, “he was stoned; so nothing he said, counts.” Unbelievable flex. 😑✌️ — 🌼KIMBERLY LEIGH🌼 (@properlyproper3) June 23, 2023

John Kirby made it clear yesterday that the Biden White House has no idea how to spin this mess, so for now they're going with Plan B, which is to run away:

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.



Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

