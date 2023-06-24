Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission

Rest easy, because President Biden's heading to Camp David with the smartest man...
Doug P.  |  1:07 PM on June 24, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier today New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristoff wrote a piece in which he basically explained why the "Hunter Biden saga" should be an inspiration to us all as an example of family and overcoming addiction.

Townhall's Guy Benson spotted an indication that Hunter's attorney is going to use the same "try and garner sympathy" strategy, and it's also been noticed that even Biden's lawyer isn't denying the WhatsApp message is authentic: 

Well, there it is!

It's a miracle! Also, it's being noticed that Hunter's attorney's timeline doesn't really add up:

Watching Dems make a sudden pivot to complain about "selective leaks" is also something else.

"Leaks" are only acceptable if Adam Schiff is the one doing the leaking (or flat-out making up stories and feeding them to a friendly media).

Provided the person's father is also the Vice President, apparently.

John Kirby made it clear yesterday that the Biden White House has no idea how to spin this mess, so for now they're going with Plan B, which is to run away:

Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason Aaron Walker