WATCH: Reps. Massie & Gaetz try to get answers about 'mystery man who started the Russian hoax'

This week John Durham testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the FBI's "investigation" into allegations of Trump/Russia collusion:

John Durham's testimony Washington — Special counsel John Durham, who scrutinized the origins of the FBI's investigation into possible links between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, testified before a House committee on Wednesday, detailing the "sobering" findings of his controversial report one week after its release. Durham's appearance before the House Judiciary Committee was the second time he appeared before lawmakers this week. He testified behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. "As we said in the report, our findings were sobering," Durham told the committee. "I can tell you, having spent 40 years plus as a prosecutor, they were particularly sobering to me."

Durham's testimony answered some questions, but certainly not all. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has tweeted out a video showing him along with Rep. Matt Gaetz asking Durham about "the mystery man who started the Russia hoax," and it's something else:

Joseph Mifsud is the mystery man who started the Russia hoax. He's mentioned 89 times in the Mueller report, but, strangely, not once in Durham's. @RepMattGaetz and I want to know if Mifsud is associated with a Western intelligence agency. pic.twitter.com/KZtl6PL6Sp — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 23, 2023

We only seem to have reached the tip of the iceberg on this particular story and it sure seems like there are a lot of people who want it to stay that way.

The FBI has an International Investigations Division with offices around the world. They could have at least located him and investigated him.https://t.co/nBUbHVoPzI — Private Joker (@PrivateJoker9) June 23, 2023

I would have loved for this line of questioning to have continued. https://t.co/vTT51ai8Eg — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 23, 2023

Perhaps it can continue at some point in the near future.

