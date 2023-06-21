Hank Johnson shames John Durham for failing to indict Hunter Biden (but there's a good reason for that)

The competition for Dumbest Member of Congress is about as stiff as it gets, but dammit if Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson isn't determined to snag the top spot every single time he opens his mouth.

At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Special Counsel John Durham's testimony on his probe into the FBI's role in the Russia collusion hoax, when it was Johnson's turn to ask questions, the hearing took a brief but valuable turn, giving the viewing public some important insight into where Johnson's head is at:

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson: "Your investigation ... couldn't even indict Hunter Biden?"



Special Counsel Durham: "We didn't investigate Mr. Hunter Biden..."



Johnson: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/WLWQNz5Zfn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

If Hank Johnson weren't so aggressively stupid, we might actually feel a little bit embarrassed for him. But it really feels like he's going out of his way to embarrass himself, so we don't need to be embarrassed for him so much as we need to be embarrassed for ourselves that this man keeps getting elected to the U.S. House of Representatives when he is so obviously devoid of functional brain cells.

Hunter Biden flipped over https://t.co/mWYIP12k79 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 21, 2023

Every time I start to think that Hank Johnson might not be the dumbest member of Congress he says something to make that thought go away. https://t.co/rT3NFqS93n — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 21, 2023

Hank Johnson — forever floating around another world. 🤣



That people vote for these low IQ fools is more troubling. Thanks educational system! — Kim Mello (@KMello314) June 21, 2023

Depressing. It's depressing.

Why are representatives asking questions when they have no idea what they’re talking about? https://t.co/8yB7Y7wUFN — Tim Kennelly (@KeystoneNewsNow) June 21, 2023

We aren’t sending our best to Congress. 😑 https://t.co/lDgcw4SSyf — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) June 21, 2023

And if we're sitting here marveling at Johnson's idiocy, we can only imagine how John Durham must feel having to experience it in person.

It’s a wonder Johnson didn’t ask him if Guam would capsize. — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) June 21, 2023

Maybe he's saving that question for the big finale.

***

Related:

Rep. Hank Johnson says the GOP wants you to believe the tooth fairy is woke and anti-Christian



Hank Johnson reminds us that without illegal immigrants, there'd be no one to feed us or clean stuff

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!