Hank Johnson shames John Durham for failing to indict Hunter Biden (but there's a good reason for that)

Sarah D  |  11:29 AM on June 21, 2023

The competition for Dumbest Member of Congress is about as stiff as it gets, but dammit if Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson isn't determined to snag the top spot every single time he opens his mouth.

At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Special Counsel John Durham's testimony on his probe into the FBI's role in the Russia collusion hoax, when it was Johnson's turn to ask questions, the hearing took a brief but valuable turn, giving the viewing public some important insight into where Johnson's head is at:

If Hank Johnson weren't so aggressively stupid, we might actually feel a little bit embarrassed for him. But it really feels like he's going out of his way to embarrass himself, so we don't need to be embarrassed for him so much as we need to be embarrassed for ourselves that this man keeps getting elected to the U.S. House of Representatives when he is so obviously devoid of functional brain cells.

And if we're sitting here marveling at Johnson's idiocy, we can only imagine how John Durham must feel having to experience it in person.

Maybe he's saving that question for the big finale.

