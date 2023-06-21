'Disgraceful' Rep. Nadler blames Durham for failing to find evidence of Dems' 'Russia collusion' BS

Hawley Questions Riley Gaines About Harassment by Gender Activists
Doug P.  |  10:36 AM on June 21, 2023
Screen grab from Fox News

Former special counsel John Durham is testifying before a House committee today about the FBI and its botched (or intentionally dishonest) Trump-Russia probe

Former special counsel John Durham will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his lengthy report that criticized the FBI for its investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia during the 2016 election. 

Durham’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee comes after he spoke with the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors for more than two and a half hours Tuesday. Durham was “very forthcoming” with the panel, saying that “he has concerns, that there are reforms that need to go into place and that there are still issues that need to be addressed,” Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, the committee's chair, told reporters after Durham’s testimony. 

At the start of the hearing, Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler finally admitted that the Left/media's constant cries of "Trump/Russia collusion" were bogus talking points intended to influence voters ahead of a presidential election.

Just kidding!

Not only is Nadler continuing to cling to that narrative, he actually started out by trying to shame Durham for not looking hard enough for evidence proving Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Special Counsel Durham Cites 'The Lord' in Tense Exchange With Angry Democrat
Twitchy Staff

Jonathan Turley called Nadler "disgraceful," and that's putting it lightly:

Yep, Nadler's going to cling to that narrative forever all while accusing Republicans of lying to influence elections. Here's how it happened:

Durham reacted to Nadler the way most everybody else does:

Nadler is shameless and then some.

