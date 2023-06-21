'Disgraceful' Rep. Nadler blames Durham for failing to find evidence of Dems' 'Russia collusion' BS

Former special counsel John Durham is testifying before a House committee today about the FBI and its botched (or intentionally dishonest) Trump-Russia probe:

Former special counsel John Durham will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his lengthy report that criticized the FBI for its investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia during the 2016 election. Durham’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee comes after he spoke with the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors for more than two and a half hours Tuesday. Durham was “very forthcoming” with the panel, saying that “he has concerns, that there are reforms that need to go into place and that there are still issues that need to be addressed,” Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, the committee's chair, told reporters after Durham’s testimony.

At the start of the hearing, Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler finally admitted that the Left/media's constant cries of "Trump/Russia collusion" were bogus talking points intended to influence voters ahead of a presidential election.

Just kidding!

Not only is Nadler continuing to cling to that narrative, he actually started out by trying to shame Durham for not looking hard enough for evidence proving Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

In his opening statement, Nadler is attacking Special Counsel John Durham as "repeating Trump's talking points" and helping "MAGA republicans" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 21, 2023

Jerry Nadler is using his opening statement in the John Durham hearing to repeat the Trump documents hoax.



These people cannot be taken seriously. — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) June 21, 2023

Jonathan Turley called Nadler "disgraceful," and that's putting it lightly:

Jerrold Nadler is attacking John Durham as a virtual MAGA stooge. Even in this age of rage, it is disgraceful. Durham has long been praised by both parties as an apolitical prosecutor with a reputation for professionalism and thoroughness. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 21, 2023

Yep, Nadler's going to cling to that narrative forever all while accusing Republicans of lying to influence elections. Here's how it happened:

Democrat Rep. and Russian collusion truther Jerry Nadler says the Durham report shows "some fairly glaring investigative missteps" — that the FBI didn't try hard enough to invent evidence in the Russian collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/9FYWaFUj1P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

Durham reacted to Nadler the way most everybody else does:

John Durham's reaction to Jerry Nadler's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/JFy8Nyws6C — The General (@GeneralMCNews) June 21, 2023

Nadler is shameless and then some.

