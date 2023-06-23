NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to Chinese official'

At today's White House briefing, it was clear that John Kirby did not want to discuss the IRS whistleblowers' allegations about the Bidens, and Karine Jean-Pierre did her best to dodge related questions.

However, the story has gotten so big that even many of the usual suspects in the MSM are unable to ignore it. Some have been wondering where the New York Times coverage is, but maybe something's brewing. For now here's a NY Times reporter spotting an incredible coincidence in the whistleblower records:

Within 10 days of Hunter Biden's WhatsApp message to the Chinese official associated with CEFC, a CEFC subsidiary sent 2 payments totaling $5.1M to accounts linked to Hunter, according to records cited in the Senate GOP investigation. https://t.co/myy4Xw8un2 pic.twitter.com/EEkb3sa6Y7 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 23, 2023

That makes one thing apparent:

The ‘big guy’ threat seems to have worked 👀 https://t.co/ZpAS3najQ4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2023

Right? Or maybe it's just a total coincidence (cue huge eye roll).

This sounds serious. You guys should maybe do some more digging on all of this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

If only we had investigative journalists to dive into this.... — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) June 23, 2023

There are coincidences and they there's whatever THAT is -- which is well beyond "coincidence" status.

Joe Biden gets results. https://t.co/2pNZCq7qao — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 23, 2023

Apparently!

Wow, there might even be a news story here.



If only @nytimes had the resources to dig into this some more. https://t.co/rHg9bPHsWa — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 23, 2023

The Biden White House is obviously hoping they can stall and deflect long enough that the media loses interest. Will that happen?

***

