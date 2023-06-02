Harvard University has really been upping its brand these last few years. First they had David Hogg as a student (who recently graduated), then Brian Stelter was brought on board as a Shorenstein Center Fellow. Up next we meet their newest teacher:

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s next chapter will take her to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where she will teach a course tentatively titled “Health Policy and Leadership,” drawing heavily on her experiences steering the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and grappling with health equity issues. Lightfoot will be the Richard L. and Ronay A. Menschel senior leadership fellow at the school for the quarter beginning at the end of August. Eric Andersen, director of the Senior Leadership Fellows Program and studio programming at the school, said in an interview, “we reached out” to Lightfoot because “I think as mayor and as a leader she faced many pressing public health issues, most notable navigating the pandemic.

What qualifies Lightfoot for that “Health Policy and Leadership” gig? Byron York takes a look at the former mayor’s recent resume:

Yikes! Unless Lightfoot’s teaching a class on what not to do the class sounds like a total joke.

Welcome to Health Policy 101:

Harvard just couldn’t say no to somebody with that kind of a science background.

Hey, it could happen.

