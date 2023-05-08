Chicago’s incoming mayor is named Brandon Johnson, and he’s already proven himself to be to the Left of outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

With that in mind, take a look at who Lightfoot blames for her being the first incumbent Chicago mayor in decades to get the boot from office:

Seriously?

Suddenly it seems that Lightfoot would like everybody to believe that Chicago is actually “MAGA country” as Jussie Smollett claimed his fake attackers said.

The “right-wing” works in very mysterious ways.

The “right” is often to blame even for things that happen in cities Democrats have run for decades.

