Chicago’s incoming mayor is named Brandon Johnson, and he’s already proven himself to be to the Left of outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

The new mayor of Chicago refuses to condemn looting. pic.twitter.com/lTd9mIm6Rg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2023

With that in mind, take a look at who Lightfoot blames for her being the first incumbent Chicago mayor in decades to get the boot from office:

Outgoing Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells Al Sharpton one of the reasons she lost re-election is because of "right-wing forces that wanted to take down a big-city mayor" pic.twitter.com/WcTIQOFzcZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2023

Seriously?

Then why did the city elect a new mayor who is further Left than Lightfoot? — craig matteson (@csmatteson) May 8, 2023

Suddenly it seems that Lightfoot would like everybody to believe that Chicago is actually “MAGA country” as Jussie Smollett claimed his fake attackers said.

Is she saying that Chicago is “MAGA country”? 🙄😂 — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) May 8, 2023

Well, Chicago is well known as "MAGA Country" after all. https://t.co/FiJnyyGhYR — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 8, 2023

Yet a Democrat still won? Okay lol https://t.co/QaM80F8oCh — Blake Welch (@bwelch3209) May 8, 2023

The “right-wing” works in very mysterious ways.

Everything bad that happens to a democrat or their agenda is the nefarious right-wing forces. https://t.co/WDQIuR596J — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) May 8, 2023

The “right” is often to blame even for things that happen in cities Democrats have run for decades.

***

