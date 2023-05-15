As we told you earlier, the Durham report has been released well over six years after the 2016 election, and our readers certainly won’t be surprised to know that all the Dem/media hyperventilating about “Trump-Russia collusion” turned out to be totally invented BS. Not only that, but the report makes it clear that Obama, Biden, Clinton, Brennan, Comey, Lynch and many others knew that the allegations were fabricated from the start.

The report also contains some harsh criticism of the FBI, which clearly had leadership at the time that wanted to help the Clinton campaign forward the narrative ball down the field:

This is especially damning:

Add that all up and there should be some perp walks.

But alas, so far all we’ve gotten is an FBI statement about how “missteps” have been addressed:

“Missteps”? Please.

Right?

It’s become very clear that the country is run by unelected people beholden to one particular political party. That should be frightening to everybody.

Yep.

