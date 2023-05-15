As we told you earlier, the Durham report has been released well over six years after the 2016 election, and our readers certainly won’t be surprised to know that all the Dem/media hyperventilating about “Trump-Russia collusion” turned out to be totally invented BS. Not only that, but the report makes it clear that Obama, Biden, Clinton, Brennan, Comey, Lynch and many others knew that the allegations were fabricated from the start.

The report also contains some harsh criticism of the FBI, which clearly had leadership at the time that wanted to help the Clinton campaign forward the narrative ball down the field:

Durham report concludes that FBI had evidence the Steele Dossier could have been sourced to Russian disinformation and didn't disclose this fact to keep getting warrants to spy on Trump. pic.twitter.com/61pbBO0kNb — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 15, 2023

Durham: The FBI knew Steele Dossier source Igor Danchenko's claims about Sergei Millian were lies, which is why they never tried to even corroborate them. And yet, the FBI still put the false allegations in multiple illegal FISA warrant applications against Carter Page. pic.twitter.com/BahgiZZBEJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2023

BREAKING: According to the Durham Report, the FBI agents who received the false Trump/Alpha Bank story from Michael Sussman determined they were lies but it was "FBI leadership" that ordered them to open a full case into it anyway. The false claim that Trump was connected to a… pic.twitter.com/VSDk51lFSF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2023

This is especially damning:

FBI leadership was so concerned about what its agents were finding about the Steele memos that they ordered: "no more memos were to be written" Do not "document any recommendations, context, or analysis" (cover-up) pic.twitter.com/3EfxK3s2vh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

FBI Deputy Asst Director for Counterintelligence, Dina Corsi – Ordered the FBI team "not to write any more memoranda or analytical pieces" Corsi was speaking for FBI leadership. pic.twitter.com/2357Zl5EKH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

Add that all up and there should be some perp walks.

But alas, so far all we’ve gotten is an FBI statement about how “missteps” have been addressed:

Statement on Report by Special Counsel John Durhamhttps://t.co/lcow0ea3mG pic.twitter.com/T4vXqoOMrp — FBI (@FBI) May 15, 2023

“Missteps”? Please.

“Missteps”. Interesting way to spin election interference. — Susie (@Susiehs) May 15, 2023

Right?

Looking forward to a Special Counsel report on January 6 prosecutions. "misstep"? REALLY? pic.twitter.com/2NSH2IyzK2 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 15, 2023

wow. rare FBI post where they dont cry about J6 grandmothers they cant identify — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) May 15, 2023

This report reinforces the importance of a complete and total redo of the FBI – along with all other 3-letter agencies. https://t.co/WsaLMMoKgE — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2023

It’s become very clear that the country is run by unelected people beholden to one particular political party. That should be frightening to everybody.

Yep.

***

