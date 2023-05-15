In the last few years the Democrats and media have all been hyperventilating over “election interference” and “Russia collusion,” and it won’t surprise you to know that those claims about Trump/Republican election meddling were 100 percent pure projection.

In 2020 Dems from Biden on down through former intelligence community personnel came up with the idea to circulate a letter that was signed by over 50 former intel officials saying that stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop were likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign. That letter was then of course reported by the media and cited by Joe Biden during a debate shortly ahead of the 2020 election. The purpose was simple: To keep the issue from being a liability for Biden and the Democrats.

Just four years earlier many of these same Democrats hatched another Russia-related scheme, which was to claim the Trump campaign was colluding with Putin to “hack the election” (as many Dems put it at the time).

The Durham report is finally out, and you won’t be surprised to know that “Russia collusion” was fabricated from the start and they all knew it:

As usual, if you want to know what these Democrats are doing, just watch what they’re accusing others of because that’s what they’re up to.

Will anything happen, though?

Accountability is apparently only for some Trump supporters.

