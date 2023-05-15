After a long and expensive investigation, the Durham report is finally being released today. Coincidental timing has been detected:

Sean Davis and The Federalist obtained the report ahead of time, and here’s a thread laying out what’s in the report:

So “Russia collusion” was complete and total BS? What a shocker! Adam Schiff will keep pushing that, however.


“FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”


Durham concluded the Steele dossier was a complete joke and that the FBI failed to corroborate any of its key claims: “Our investigation determined that the Crossfire Hurricane investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting.”

In short, we have even more confirmation that there was “election rigging” going on, and it wasn’t coming from Trump’s side.

Some Trump supporters who were at the U.S. Capitol are going to jail for years but current and former government officials who colluded to create a false narrative won’t be touched.

What’s maddening is that it’s very likely that absolutely nobody will be held accountable, and the “former intelligence officials” who signed the laptop “disinfo” letter will continue to appear on cable news outlets while being billed as “experts.”

Schiff knew he was lying and the Dems & media will just want to move on now.

“Accountability” only seems to flow in one direction these days.

