After a long and expensive investigation, the Durham report is finally being released today. Coincidental timing has been detected:

Ask yourself why Durham Report is dropping now — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 15, 2023

Sean Davis and The Federalist obtained the report ahead of time, and here’s a thread laying out what’s in the report:

BREAKING: Special prosecutor John Durham concluded that “neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2023

So “Russia collusion” was complete and total BS? What a shocker! Adam Schiff will keep pushing that, however.

MORE from Durham's 306-page report, which @FDRLST

has obtained:



“FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

According to the 306-page Durham report, the Obama FBI tried and failed to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on George Papadopoulos. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2023

Durham concluded the Steele dossier was a complete joke and that the FBI failed to corroborate any of its key claims:



Durham concluded the Steele dossier was a complete joke and that the FBI failed to corroborate any of its key claims: “Our investigation determined that the Crossfire Hurricane investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the Steele reporting.”

In short, we have even more confirmation that there was “election rigging” going on, and it wasn’t coming from Trump’s side.

Will news media finally admit they were played, or were willing participants in the conspiracy to frame Trump? https://t.co/uFSIf6huCE — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 15, 2023

Some Trump supporters who were at the U.S. Capitol are going to jail for years but current and former government officials who colluded to create a false narrative won’t be touched.

Who can be sued for this crap? — Anna (@wolters_ann) May 15, 2023

What’s maddening is that it’s very likely that absolutely nobody will be held accountable, and the “former intelligence officials” who signed the laptop “disinfo” letter will continue to appear on cable news outlets while being billed as “experts.”

Ok, so can we arrest some people now? If this isn't insurrection from within, I don't know what is. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) May 15, 2023

They lied. All that money and manpower wasted, and they knew it was a lie from day one. Where's Adam Schiff? https://t.co/cgawziUYRJ — Renée (@rightwingertoo) May 15, 2023

Guess we know why @RepAdamSchiff didn’t release that smoking gun evidence he had. He lied. https://t.co/bgf87N33Zr — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 15, 2023

Schiff knew he was lying and the Dems & media will just want to move on now.

Any indication as to when Stropk, Page, Newland, Vinman, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and anyone and everyone involved being arrested? Any indication at all? Why not? — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) May 15, 2023

“Accountability” only seems to flow in one direction these days.

***

