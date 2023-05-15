The U.S. is giving court dates to migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally but who say they are seeking asylum.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared a document showing just how speedy of a process it’s going to be for many:

Venezuelan migrant who crossed illegally released with a court date in 2027. https://t.co/QuckPrc6Us — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 13, 2023

Seriously? And what are the odds of most of them ever showing up?

I'm sure they'll be appearing 🤪 — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 14, 2023

Sure… that guy will be standing in front of a judge on April 13, 2027.

Sure. — Barry Jacobsen (@Barry4the44th) May 14, 2023

I’m sure they’ll show up for that 🙄 — GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 (@realgalaxyalpha) May 13, 2023

And it gets even more incredible. According to the New York Post there are court dates 12 years into the future:

In Brownsville, migrants who arrived in the US Thursday showed The Post their paperwork with designated court dates set as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida. Now they have been admitted to the county and given a court date, the migrants can receive a work permit and legally live and work in the US until their case comes up.

Unreal.

More proof that the #BidenBorderDisaster is intentional. https://t.co/mrwH6u4HHV — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) May 15, 2023

If these people aren’t thrown out of office next year America will be unrecognizable soon (if much of it isn’t already).

***

Related:

Biden has a good laugh while answering question about the border mess

CNN circling the wagons around Biden and the southern border easily DEBUNKED by actual footage (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: