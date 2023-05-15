The end of Title 42 has brought with it a record number of illegal border crossings. However, the Washington Post and other media outlets are trying their best to help Biden out with the narrative:

WaPo’s headline – after a week that just saw the highest number of illegal crossings ever recorded w/ 83,000+. “At the border, a reset but no surge.” https://t.co/GM6ew35IyQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 13, 2023

Additionally, an Afghan National on the FBI’s terror watch list was arrested after having crossed into California:

Border Patrol Officials arrested an Afghan national on the terror watchlist who crossed the U.S.—Mexico border Wednesday alongside a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, according to San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond. A stronger and more orderly border process is needed for the safety and security of U.S. citizens, Desmond’s office added in a statement released Sunday afternoon. “The Federal Government should focus on developing a secure and efficient immigration system that prioritizes thorough screenings and background checks while providing a streamlined and fair process for those seeking lawful entry,” Desmond wrote.

That makes you wonder how many suspected terrorists are not being caught entering the U.S.

Because of this major problem, President Biden traveled to the border this weekend (the border of Reheboth Beach, Delaware and the Atlantic Ocean) and had a bit of a chuckle while trying to downplay the disaster his administration created:

“How do you think things are going at the border?” BIDEN: “Much better than you all expected. Ha ha ha.” “Do you have any plans to visit the border?” BIDEN: “No” pic.twitter.com/p8ICgb94yz — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) May 15, 2023

If the illegal influx is “less than expected” that’s no thanks to Biden:

Thanks to the actions of Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and literally no one else. https://t.co/kN21hrJZdI — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) May 15, 2023

At least Biden thinks it’s funny.

