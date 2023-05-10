It’s another day of the week that ends in a “Y” which means more shameless lies and gaslighting about border security from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas really hopes nobody’s been paying attention to what’s actually happened since Biden took office:

MAYORKAS: "We have seen the effectiveness of our approach [at the southern border] pic.twitter.com/kyp7ELDI5g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Unbelievable and maddening.

The absolute chutzpah of this admin is not to be believed. https://t.co/1aCxRx5qkR — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) May 10, 2023

Yes, Mr. Secretary, we’ve seen the “effectiveness” of Biden’s border policies. They’ve been very effective at massively increasing illegal immigration:

A look at the border in Brownsville yesterday evening from our fantastic drone team. Nonstop illegal crossings. Massive amounts of discarded trash and clothing. pic.twitter.com/rsQTAMYGRY — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

NEW: Our Fox drone over another enormous group of migrants who crossed illegally into Brownsville yesterday evening. As of yesterday, CBP sources tell us Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector was already running at 140% capacity in its facilities, and T42 hasn’t dropped yet. pic.twitter.com/GME9W5dEbV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

So it depends on what your definition of “effective” is. Considering the fact that Biden urged people to “surge to the border” when he took office then yes, it was very effective.

What effectiveness? Trump was effective. Mayorkas is a total failure. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) May 10, 2023

More lies. No shame. — Rick Owen (@reowen0708) May 10, 2023

Looks effective to me. pic.twitter.com/mKOaOFnut8 — Proud Muricans 🇺🇸 (@proudmuricans) May 10, 2023

If their goal was to open the border and try to crash the economy, then yes, the Biden administration has been super “effective.”

