It’s another day of the week that ends in a “Y” which means more shameless lies and gaslighting about border security from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas really hopes nobody’s been paying attention to what’s actually happened since Biden took office:

Unbelievable and maddening.

Yes, Mr. Secretary, we’ve seen the “effectiveness” of Biden’s border policies. They’ve been very effective at massively increasing illegal immigration:

So it depends on what your definition of “effective” is. Considering the fact that Biden urged people to “surge to the border” when he took office then yes, it was very effective.

If their goal was to open the border and try to crash the economy, then yes, the Biden administration has been super “effective.”

