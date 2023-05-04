It’s Star Wars Day, and even the government’s getting in on the action. For example, here’s what the ATF tweeted out:

On May the fourth, ATF reminds everyone not to lie and buy a firearm stating the gun is for you when it is for someone else. It’s called straw purchasing and could land you in jail for years. For more information, go to https://t.co/HYFKJkUM3a. #DontLieForTheOtherGuy #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/giyjt0l73H — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 4, 2023

Lying on a gun application can land you in trouble (well, maybe not Hunter Biden).

But probably the cringiest “May the 4th Be With You” offering is from Rep. Adam Schiff, and you just know this is how he was picturing himself while sitting on the January 6th Committee:

The Force is all around us. It’s you. It’s us. It’s this grassroots team. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1kXKwZqBii — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) May 4, 2023

Do politicians have to play along with everything?

only you could ruin Star Wars day — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 4, 2023

Right?

And may the cringe bring that ratio to new heights. https://t.co/kJFEZ8TgiR — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) May 4, 2023

I just died from cringe https://t.co/hzBkkjvfmS — V🌋ÐƏ®️ Whiskey🥃 (@CookGriller) May 4, 2023

Well done – You just managed to make Palpatine appear to be tolerable. https://t.co/EKIA4PLvNg — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 4, 2023

hall of fame of cringe. 10/10. no notes https://t.co/xZrZyeEMeK — DS (@LakeDaniel11) May 4, 2023

Bro you’re Bib Fortuna at best https://t.co/sZdSQeg8r9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 4, 2023

Somebody needs to Photoshop Schiff and his dishonest Democrat pals in Congress into the Star Wars Cantina scene.

Worst thing to happen in government since January 6th, 2021. https://t.co/t6AQMcsaM5 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 4, 2023

It’s a cringe-surrection!

This makes me want to Vader-choke myself to death https://t.co/7bWzAZp78I — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) May 4, 2023

Wow. This disgusting narcissistic slob @AdamSchiff posted a pic of himself as a Jedi. As if Star Wars needed to be further poorly marketed. https://t.co/V9a2RbeSg9 — Gary Ambrosia (@GaryAmbrosia) May 4, 2023

