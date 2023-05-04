It’s Star Wars Day, and even the government’s getting in on the action. For example, here’s what the ATF tweeted out:

Lying on a gun application can land you in trouble (well, maybe not Hunter Biden).

But probably the cringiest “May the 4th Be With You” offering is from Rep. Adam Schiff, and you just know this is how he was picturing himself while sitting on the January 6th Committee:

Do politicians have to play along with everything?

Somebody needs to Photoshop Schiff and his dishonest Democrat pals in Congress into the Star Wars Cantina scene.

It’s a cringe-surrection!

