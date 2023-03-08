There are few members of Congress more dishonest and shameless than Rep. Adam Schiff, which is why CNN seems happy to keep giving him a forum to gaslight with reckless abandon.

Tucker Carlson bringing videos the January 6th Committee didn’t deem necessary to the investigation to light has caused Schiff to again appear on a cable net where his lies are welcome: CNN. The projection was off the charts:

Schiff: "The power of repetition is such that people like Tucker Carlson who know they're lying to the public can convince millions of people of those lies. It's illuminating to me about other periods in history where liars use a powerful megaphone." pic.twitter.com/0rExsFEmwp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 9, 2023

There’s only one word for it:

P R O J E C T I O N . . . . https://t.co/GIlDjFnQ00 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 9, 2023

And that’s the word.

I think he is talking about himself. https://t.co/eF47JZVmhG — Lefties are Luciferians (@LRignant) March 9, 2023

Bingo.

Says the biggest liar in the history of politics. https://t.co/eiXTZvkPDJ — Papa Chaz/OldCatfish🇺🇸 (@oldcatfish77) March 9, 2023

Schiff would know about the “repetition of lies” thing because he’s got plenty of experience:

These people think we’re stupid. https://t.co/fcNG0ptSIT — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 9, 2023

