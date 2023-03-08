There are few members of Congress more dishonest and shameless than Rep. Adam Schiff, which is why CNN seems happy to keep giving him a forum to gaslight with reckless abandon.

Tucker Carlson bringing videos the January 6th Committee didn’t deem necessary to the investigation to light has caused Schiff to again appear on a cable net where his lies are welcome: CNN. The projection was off the charts:

There’s only one word for it:

And that’s the word.

Bingo.

Schiff would know about the “repetition of lies” thing because he’s got plenty of experience:

