In Nebraska this week, a bill that would have outlawed abortions in the state after six weeks was voted down:

Abortion bans in Nebraska and South Carolina fell short of advancing in close votes amid heated debates among Republicans, confounding conservatives who have dominated both legislatures and further exposing the chasm on the issue of abortion within the GOP.

In Nebraska, where abortion is banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy, an effort to ban abortion at about the sixth week of pregnancy fell one vote short of breaking a filibuster. Cheers erupted outside the legislative chamber as the last vote was cast, with opponents of the bill waving signs and chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

One Nebraska state senator was thrilled to the point of being speechless while her colleagues celebrated like their team just won the Super Bowl:

“Speechless,” eh? Too bad the Left is so bad at recognizing irony.

It’s absolutely disgusting what this has become.

It’s gone from “safe, legal and rare” to some sort of baby-sacrificing cult in a few short years. Regardless of one’s position on the issue it’s disturbing that everybody can’t agree that cheering about killing the unborn is as sick as it gets.

