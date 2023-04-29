In Nebraska this week, a bill that would have outlawed abortions in the state after six weeks was voted down:

Abortion bans in Nebraska and South Carolina fell short of advancing in close votes amid heated debates among Republicans, confounding conservatives who have dominated both legislatures and further exposing the chasm on the issue of abortion within the GOP. In Nebraska, where abortion is banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy, an effort to ban abortion at about the sixth week of pregnancy fell one vote short of breaking a filibuster. Cheers erupted outside the legislative chamber as the last vote was cast, with opponents of the bill waving signs and chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

One Nebraska state senator was thrilled to the point of being speechless while her colleagues celebrated like their team just won the Super Bowl:

ABORTION IS LEGAL IN NEBRASKA. — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) April 27, 2023

That Democrat was left “speechless” while others cheered wildly:

Speechless. Thank you. Abortion is legal in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/56UgThZoo5 — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) April 27, 2023

“Speechless,” eh? Too bad the Left is so bad at recognizing irony.

Hail Moloch, the sacrifices can continue. pic.twitter.com/xc1w9i1bEh — DeepSixOB (@DeepSixOB) April 29, 2023

I don’t care what your position on abortion is, cheering for abortion is repugnant. And all I see are white women cheering for the death of black babies. Gross. https://t.co/D8lWz9LUhQ — Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) April 29, 2023

Imagine having tears of joy and elation streaming down your face before saying, “We can continue to kill unborn babies.” https://t.co/Ubfiwkf8Gc — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) April 29, 2023

It’s absolutely disgusting what this has become.

Imagine hugging and crying tears of joy over the ability to murder babies. How disgusting. https://t.co/zZwbKZf08z — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) April 29, 2023

The religion of child sacrifice. God help us! https://t.co/MeOnX4lb7X — MACK (@BobertMack) April 29, 2023

It’s gone from “safe, legal and rare” to some sort of baby-sacrificing cult in a few short years. Regardless of one’s position on the issue it’s disturbing that everybody can’t agree that cheering about killing the unborn is as sick as it gets.

