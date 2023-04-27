Yesterday during a joint White House press conference with the President of South Korea, President Biden was seen holding cards containing specific reporters’ names and photos, as well as the questions they’d be asking.

Today during White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s daily Gaslight-a-Palooza she was asked about the cheat sheets, and denied Biden was given specific questions in advance:

.@PressSec says White House and Biden do "not have specific questions in advance." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 27, 2023

KJP: "We do not have specific questions in advance…the question that was asked was different than what was on the card…" pic.twitter.com/wF4wAfQ27L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

Again we’re supposed to believe the liars in the White House instead of our own lying eyes and ears.

Joe Biden gets caught RED-HANDED using a CHEAT SHEET of reporters INCLUDING the very questions that they're going to ask… …and the reporters go along with it! pic.twitter.com/bWT5ae1Qow — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

“Those reporters didn’t use the exact words written on Biden’s cards so that means the president wasn’t tipped off” sounds pretty on-brand for excuses from this White House.

KJP is currently saying that the question on the card provided was so different from the question that was asked…and therefore it couldn't have been known in advance! Do you agree? https://t.co/q4KZ9ewu6f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

The Los Angeles Times has denied they submitted questions to the White House in advance. That sounds like it’s not true, although there is another possibility:

Most likely the question was written by the Biden team and they assigned it to a “reporter” https://t.co/b9l3fkXOm9 — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) April 27, 2023

Frankly that wouldn’t be very surprising.

The press secretary also said inflation was "transitory" so… https://t.co/IIZHXciVir — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 27, 2023

Yes, consider the source as always!

