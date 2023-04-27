Yesterday during a joint White House press conference with the President of South Korea, President Biden was seen holding cards containing specific reporters’ names and photos, as well as the questions they’d be asking.

Today during White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s daily Gaslight-a-Palooza she was asked about the cheat sheets, and denied Biden was given specific questions in advance:

Again we’re supposed to believe the liars in the White House instead of our own lying eyes and ears.

Trending

“Those reporters didn’t use the exact words written on Biden’s cards so that means the president wasn’t tipped off” sounds pretty on-brand for excuses from this White House.

The Los Angeles Times has denied they submitted questions to the White House in advance. That sounds like it’s not true, although there is another possibility:

Frankly that wouldn’t be very surprising.

Yes, consider the source as always!

***

Related:

‘WaPo to the rescue’ after Biden spotted using cheat sheets for Qs

CNN DRAGGED for covering Biden getting caught with pathetic presser ‘cheat sheet’ as only THEY can

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: