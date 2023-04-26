Today, President Biden hosted his first press conference since he released a video announcing he was running for president again in 2024. Journalists from the White House Press Corp were excited for an opportunity to ask questions as it has been months since the president hosted a formal press conference. During the conference, a sneaky photographer caught a glimpse of the cheat sheet the Biden team created for the president. Check this out!

🚨New: Biden cheat sheet shows he had advance knowledge of reporter’s question pic.twitter.com/4DfboXbE8B — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 26, 2023

Your eyes are not fooling you. The sheet includes a picture of the reporter, their name and the pronunciation, and the question in advance. Um, this is the president of the most powerful nation in the world and he needs directions created for a Kindergarten student? This is terrifying!

They don’t want him to say ANYTHING slightly outside of their control — Hoosier Populist (@BasedHoosierPol) April 26, 2023

At least he didn’t say ‘end quote’ this time. A win is a win?

His press secretary does it too… He's old I wonder what her excuse is — Marc (@CasperCorps) April 26, 2023

Snort! Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s press secretary, is indeed much younger, but also needs lots of help answering literally any question. Maybe it’s something in the White House water?

BREAKING REPORT: Joe Biden used a cheat sheet today showing a journalist's question in advance. Can you imagine the media outrage this would cause if a Republican did this?? pic.twitter.com/lbMwixWMvt — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 26, 2023

If a Republican president needed all of this help, Democrats would be calling for him or her to be impeached or for a full battery of psychological tests. The rules are always different for Republicans, natch.

We don’t have reporters. We have groveling regime propagandists. https://t.co/MFlBRAeowa — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 26, 2023

As conservative pundit Cernovich notes, this does feel very Kim Jong Un in North Korea when only the approved state message can be publicized to the people.

At today’s White House news conference, Joe Biden had to use a ‘cheat sheet’, prepared by staffers. It included who to call on, in what order, how to pronounce their name, & and answers to likely questions.

How can he do this for the rest of his term? Much less, 6 more years? 😣 pic.twitter.com/fGZ5VkSeWp — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) April 26, 2023

This tweep asks the question we are all thinking, ‘How can Biden do this for six more years?’ It’s hard to imagine how he manages to be president at the rate we have seen his decline.

Then you ask why Democrats won’t have presidential debates — Fernando Quezada (@FernandoAQuezad) April 26, 2023

This absolutely explains why the DNC has decided there will not be primary debates and Biden will not be challenged by any primary opponents.

This is what the media has become. They are just as complicit as he is. They are a part of it, which we all know, this is just another blatant example. — Buzz Jeansonne (@BuzzJeansonne) April 26, 2023

This important tweet really wraps up the worst part of this whole charade. The media participates in the game with the White House. Would news organizations have revealed the questions were known in advance if this photographer had not caught a glimpse of this cheat sheet? Makes you wonder!

