Earlier this year Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was re-elected last November, said that her pro-abortion policies are “just good economics.”

Not to be outdone, Democrat State Senator Dayna Polehanki piggybacked on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tweet to explain what makes her state a great place to live:

Floridians, Michigan winters are admittedly brutal, but not as brutal as this👇🏼. We enjoy reproductive freedom here in Michigan. Give us a try! https://t.co/9DpnDLH436 — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 14, 2023

Wow, how… inspiring.

"It might be cold here, but we'll let you kill your kids." -Sen. Dayna Polehanki — Dr. She's Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) April 15, 2023

"Pack up the car, we're leaving." "We are we going?" "We're moving to Detroit because of abortion." https://t.co/W6bITdRFnF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2023

“Come to Michigan, Florida. We’ll gladly slaughter your babies without question” Ghouls https://t.co/4CEWCmc2WG — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 15, 2023

So far Whitmer and the Michigan Democrats (along with Gavin Newsom) have only managed to chase people away from their respective states. Many of those leaving the state have gone to Florida and Texas:

Texas is the No. 1 growth state for the second consecutive year and the fifth time since 2016. Florida, which ranks second, has been a top-three growth state seven years in a row. South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Idaho round out the top 10 growth states. Virginia and Alabama are the biggest risers, climbing 26 spots from their respective 2021 rankings. New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and California are the bottom five states for growth in 2022.

It doesn’t appear that the Michigan Democrats’ strategy to lure more people to the state by making it easier to kill the unborn is working.

Florida and Texas will be the ultimate winners here:

I'm actually ok with this. Liberals who are infesting Florida should move to Detroit. https://t.co/5okxl61Kg0 — firstnamerandomnumbers (@firstnamerando) April 15, 2023

We do hope they all pack up and move there. Keep Florida deep red. https://t.co/4a2NN2ctRF — Rick (@Rickhrd26) April 15, 2023

Yes, please consider visiting the carcass of Michigan and making Florida even more ruby-red. https://t.co/QMcKgdNL1b — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) April 15, 2023

Imagine basing your top “great place to live” priority on the state’s baby-killing policies.

One day blue state nutjobs will realize that it’s really really obvious they’re losing people to the states, like Florida, they obsess over. Today is not that day. https://t.co/AYNwVnYEC6 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 15, 2023

Unreal.

***

Related:

Ric Grenell calls Gretchen Whitmer ‘the midwestern Kamala’ as she bashes Ron DeSantis

Mich. Gov. Whitmer admits to lockdown edicts that ‘in retrospect don’t make a lot of sense’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: