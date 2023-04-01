Just when you think we’ve reached peak Biden administration, they keep going up.

Take a look at what the Department of Homeland Security is urging Americans to not do when calling in to report suspicious behavior or activity:

If You See Something, Say Something®. Report suspicious behavior and situations, rather than one’s appearance, to local authorities. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 29, 2023

Unreal, right? And that tweet was put out a couple days ago so it’s not just some crazy April Fools gag.

'Hello, Homeland Security? Yes a future martyr/saint who they'll erect statues of and who will adorn magazine covers just killed a bunch of innocent people.' https://t.co/dRPoJZEQ5J — StopLyin' (@StopLyinOk) April 1, 2023

🤡. We all know why this idiotic edict has come down, right? https://t.co/9RJAUyRs4b — Right2Liberty🇺🇸 (@Right2Liberty) April 1, 2023

Perhaps for reasons similar to why Reuters described the Covenant School shooter as a “former Christian school student”?

"I'd like to report suspicious activity." "What does the suspect not look like?" https://t.co/LNScWwKy51 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 1, 2023

How does one report the DHS to the DHS? https://t.co/0TNyPZ2BGs — ZaBaron @ LXIX (@MetalGearMisfit) April 1, 2023

LoL they actually posted this. 🤡👇 https://t.co/qkW6oj77O4 — liafh (@liafh_y) April 1, 2023

We’re assuming the DHS didn’t want any calls about these things:

Hey, DHS:

We are being invaded by illegals at the southern border. Try doing your jobs and defend our country's border!!

Illegals should not be above the law, no one should be above the law. See something, say something. https://t.co/C1elzy25KZ — aka John Galt🆓 (@WantYouToBeFree) April 1, 2023

