If you got up this morning and heard somebody say it was going to be “cloudy with a chance of woke tweets from the National Weather Service” that was a totally accurate forecast:

To promote justice, equality, and equity for the transgender community, the National Weather Service family champions and stands alongside our transgender employees on this day and every day! #TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/mUb54CEe9o — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 31, 2023

Most people just wanted the weather but OK.

Today's forecast calls for severe ratios. https://t.co/KZGShzc8Qj — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 31, 2023

Yes, it seems that a ratio front blew through on the NWS tweet.

Just tell me if the forecast identifies as rainy https://t.co/9hyFK83UFi — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 31, 2023

So… is it gonna rain or not? https://t.co/9pEChC8Xvh — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) March 31, 2023

Can you believe that just last week people were asking “what is Wokeness?” as if this psyop isnt infesting every institution👇🏼 https://t.co/Y0NU4TfsM8 — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 31, 2023

The angle taken by Dems, the media and apparently also the National Weather Service since the horrific shooting earlier this week has been surreal:

Why hasn’t @NWS tweeted anything about the 6 victims killed by a transgender murderer? https://t.co/9lV2ehhVnL — Andrew Young – TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 31, 2023

This has nothing to do with weather. Spare a thought for the victims murdered by the trans domestic terrorist this week, will you? https://t.co/TlHZByVCED — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 31, 2023

We doubt the weather people have tweeted anything about that.

***

***

