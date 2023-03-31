We say it often about the Babylon Bee, but nobody better threads the fine line between satire and reality quite like they do, and this time is no different.

How are the Democrats trying to “defeat fascism”? In the most ironic and hypocritical ways possible. This is so real it might not be satire:

Democrats Vow To Arrest As Many Political Opponents As It Takes To Defeat Fascism https://t.co/3A2v8QRVcA — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 31, 2023

Does that not perfectly encapsulate the current state of the Democrats?

Another Babylon Bee soothsaying moment. https://t.co/SmDUMZ21mI — Zachary Thornton (@CoronadoZack) March 31, 2023

It's sad when The Babylon Bee ends up getting it right and reality is the parody — Zeppenwolf (@The_Zeppenwolf) March 31, 2023

Looking like more truth than @TheBabylonBee every day. https://t.co/m5zEbBmywN — Craig Johnston (@Craig422239771) March 31, 2023

They nailed it again!

