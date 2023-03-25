Back in February the White House chief of staff at the time, Ron Klain, called President Biden’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan a “tremendous humanitarian achievement.” Since then girls have been barred from attending school (Hillary Clinton’s trying to reverse that via a hashtag campaign) and now the Taliban are showing off some of the equipment Biden left behind for them:

Unreal.

A lot of the equipment was supplied by the U.S. for the Afghan Army and it’s all in Taliban hands now with the U.S. taxpayers on the hook for all of it.

There are people pointing out that those vehicles wouldn’t be useful for the Taliban because they don’t have the maintenance of fuel, but if that’s the case they sure could sell them. Either way it’s a very bad thing.

Not shockingly, US arms and equipment left in Afghanistan have been turning up in other places.

If Biden and the Dems were intentionally trying to ruin the country what would they be doing any differently?

