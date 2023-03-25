Back in February the White House chief of staff at the time, Ron Klain, called President Biden’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan a “tremendous humanitarian achievement.” Since then girls have been barred from attending school (Hillary Clinton’s trying to reverse that via a hashtag campaign) and now the Taliban are showing off some of the equipment Biden left behind for them:

The Taliban have released new pictures of some of the military equipment left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. Army. pic.twitter.com/N4ri379AzD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 25, 2023

The Taliban released photos of American equipment left over from the US withdrawal in August 2021. pic.twitter.com/CvgzRlwK6W — Dani Alvarez-Schottler (@DaniASchottler) March 25, 2023

Taliban shows hundreds of pieces of military equipment abandoned by Coalition forces as they withdrew from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/baJWeJlk7t — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 24, 2023

Unreal.

Remember how Team Biden got journos to run interference for them and downplay what a catastrophe this was? "The Taliban won't be able to use them." "Where are they going to get spare parts?" "They already had some of these anyway." Anything to get out of the news cycle. https://t.co/9XJ2mNYsl4 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 25, 2023

Remember this? Remember how Biden abandoned billions of dollars worth of military equipment to a terrorist organization? https://t.co/A8nhiKuvql — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) March 25, 2023

Love seeing my tax dollars displayed in the hands of people who want us dead — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 25, 2023

A lot of the equipment was supplied by the U.S. for the Afghan Army and it’s all in Taliban hands now with the U.S. taxpayers on the hook for all of it.

Biden had made the entire world less safe. https://t.co/I9WTAR1EDs — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 25, 2023

There are people pointing out that those vehicles wouldn’t be useful for the Taliban because they don’t have the maintenance of fuel, but if that’s the case they sure could sell them. Either way it’s a very bad thing.

There's a non-zero chance some of the equipment Biden left behind in Afghanistan is being deployed by Russia in Ukraine via Iran. https://t.co/UXLd2Xawkb — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 23, 2023

Not shockingly, US arms and equipment left in Afghanistan have been turning up in other places.

Never an apology from Biden & Blinken.

Pure evil. https://t.co/9hy4A4mB0D — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) March 25, 2023

This is absolutely insane https://t.co/cHvVj0Le0M — Jordan Budke (@thejordanbudke) March 25, 2023

Well, at least the Taliban was Built Back Better… This is just portion of the US military equipment that was left behind in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/rzGLLSxAjr — Carole (@jczac44) March 25, 2023

This should be enough of a reason to wake people up. Biden is completely incompetent. Or maybe he’s destroying our country on purpose? https://t.co/zdIOysQ5VC — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans_WV) March 25, 2023

If Biden and the Dems were intentionally trying to ruin the country what would they be doing any differently?

***

Related:

WTG Brandon: Thread showing line-by-line just how much military equipment Biden basically handed over to the Taliban is infuriating

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour worries US isn’t setting a good example for the Taliban on women’s rights

***

