Recent rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court have been repeatedly triggering lefties, but the decision causing the most anger among Democrats is the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Democrats can count on the media to help carry as much narrative water as possible, and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour went above and beyond the call of hack duty to express concern that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will set a bad example for the Taliban in Afghanistan:

CNN’s @amanpour: “The state of American women’s rights are being really looked at … by the rest of the world. You think the Taliban are going to say, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re going to adhere to what you tell us for recognition based on what, you know, on what we do about women?’" pic.twitter.com/Op25hjt6YN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022

Amanpour really took a huge swing for the “journalism” fences with that one.

The Taliban? That's where she went? 🤦‍♂️ — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) June 30, 2022

It’s CNN — “go big or go home” is the motto.

I bet the Taliban know what a woman is. Taliban 1, Woksies 0 — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) June 30, 2022

While we’re at it could Amanpour please define “woman”?

This is the litmus test they're using right now. The Taliban. https://t.co/9hYxFL35xc — Just Matt, AAS (@Gunnersm87) June 30, 2022

The single dumbest thing @cnn has ever broadcast. Imagine thinking this? https://t.co/cMBbmpGQNM — Nous Defions (@hughjassdevice) June 30, 2022

Now that’s saying something!

Yeah it really would be a shame if the Taliban stopped listening to us and started oppressing women. That really would suck if that ever hypothetically happened in the future. https://t.co/CBY43M4dmM — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 30, 2022

The Taliban might be too distracted playing with the billions of dollars worth of toys that the Biden administration left for them to be watching what’s happening at the U.S. Supreme Court.

