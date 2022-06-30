Recent rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court have been repeatedly triggering lefties, but the decision causing the most anger among Democrats is the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Democrats can count on the media to help carry as much narrative water as possible, and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour went above and beyond the call of hack duty to express concern that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will set a bad example for the Taliban in Afghanistan:

Amanpour really took a huge swing for the “journalism” fences with that one.

It’s CNN — “go big or go home” is the motto.

While we’re at it could Amanpour please define “woman”?

Now that’s saying something!

The Taliban might be too distracted playing with the billions of dollars worth of toys that the Biden administration left for them to be watching what’s happening at the U.S. Supreme Court.

***

