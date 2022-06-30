Before taking office, President Biden promised that he would usher in a new respect for the nation’s norms and institutions. Fast forward to this morning when Biden was overseas bashing the Supreme Court and calling for an end to the Senate filibuster.

On the Air Force One flight back home, Biden’s going to be even more upset with the Supreme Court, because another portion of his agenda has been smacked down:

Trending

And the hits just keep on coming for the Democrats.

From the New York Post:

The Supreme Court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority ​to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants Thursday, potentially dealing a crucial blow to the Biden administration’s plans to fight climate change. ​

The 6-3 decision overruled a lower court decision that gave the federal agency ​virtually unlimited regulatory powers through the Clean Air Act.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts ruled that “it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.”

“A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he added.

Unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t have unchecked power? What a novel and welcome concept!

Someone alert John Kerry and Al Gore!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamaclean power planClimate changeConstitutionEPAglobal warmingJoe BidenSupreme Courtunconstitutional