Before taking office, President Biden promised that he would usher in a new respect for the nation’s norms and institutions. Fast forward to this morning when Biden was overseas bashing the Supreme Court and calling for an end to the Senate filibuster.

On the Air Force One flight back home, Biden’s going to be even more upset with the Supreme Court, because another portion of his agenda has been smacked down:

The Supreme Court sharply curtails the authority of the EPA to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions that cause climate change. In a 6-3 ruling, the court sides with conservative states and fossil-fuel companies in adopting a narrow reading of the Clean Air Act. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 30, 2022

BREAKING: SCOTUS rules that "Congress did not give the EPA the power to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the Agency took in the (Obama era) Clean Power Plan." — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 30, 2022

And the hits just keep on coming for the Democrats.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 In its first decision of the day and penultimate of the term, the Supreme Court rules Congress did not give the EPA power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Chief Justice Roberts writes for the conservatives, Kagan dissents for the liberals. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 30, 2022

From the New York Post:

The Supreme Court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority ​to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants Thursday, potentially dealing a crucial blow to the Biden administration’s plans to fight climate change. ​ The 6-3 decision overruled a lower court decision that gave the federal agency ​virtually unlimited regulatory powers through the Clean Air Act. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts ruled that “it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.” “A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he added.

Unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t have unchecked power? What a novel and welcome concept!

Another win!! — Shelly Watson (@sdcwatson_03) June 30, 2022

Someone alert John Kerry and Al Gore!