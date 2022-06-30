If you’re like us, you’re pretty pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision ruling that the EPA doesn’t have the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and set climate policy because Congress never gave it that authority.

SCOTUS holds EPA did not have authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. 6-3, by CJ Roberts. https://t.co/k86qzQ5xl4 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 30, 2022

It was the right call, and on top of that, it’s also brought a good amount of schadenfreude value. We’re not gonna lie: we’re really enjoying watching the Left throw yet another tantrum, this time because SCOTUS is basically telling Congress to quit whining and do their damn job for a change.

But that’s not the only cause for our laughter. Have you had a chance to look at Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent? Because it’s pretty hilarious in its own right:

In dissent, Justice Kagan is like: Congress sucks, so executive agencies have to be able to do this. pic.twitter.com/giWlYCMTmF — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 30, 2022

“Members of Congress are too stupid to understand how stuff works, which is why we have to leave it to unelected bureaucrats to do Congress’ job for them.” It’s just so … delicious. Total *chef’s kiss* material.

Kagan's primary dissent is not the law, but rather Congress isn't smart enough to delegate authority properly lol https://t.co/NzasqK0KwE — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) June 30, 2022

We have to assume that she didn’t intentionally impugn Congress intelligence and competence, but we’re still glad she did it. Because Congress definitely needs to be taken down a peg or 500.

Wild idea for Kagan to consider: maybe those dumb members of congress could meet and coordinate with those agencies to draft the correct legislation. I know I'm really going outside the box here — Dave Gray (@docgray81) June 30, 2022

That’s voodoo or something, man. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 30, 2022

Heh.

On a more serious note, though, Kagan’s logic is not just flawed, but it’s actually kind of dangerous. Because she’s literally suggesting that we should just turn policy decisions and enforcement over to unelected bodies of bureaucrats and be cool with that.

We are, in fact, not cool with that.

So much love of democracy here. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) June 30, 2022

Justice Kagan coming out against electoral representative government https://t.co/q6LiY4a99P — Leon Aquilla (@AquillaLeon) June 30, 2022

Yikes. Like, genuine yikes.

Shorter Kagan… unelected bureaucrats deserve unlimited power because of expertise. https://t.co/zU6I7gzI6E — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 30, 2022

The Tom Nichols kind of expertise.

What's amazing is how many members of Congress who apparently don't know enough to regulate have extremely clear positions about just how necessary and correct a specific decision by the EPA was. How do they know again? https://t.co/HDkkb5DMI9 — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) June 30, 2022

They don’t. They don’t know anything.

The moral of the story:

All this tells me is that we need to do a better job of electing our officials. https://t.co/CsQ1jKEw8F — Jared P. (@JaredPalmgren) June 30, 2022