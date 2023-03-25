The New York Times’ subheadline about the Republicans’ Parents’ Bill of Rights Act says “the legislation would require schools to obtain parental consent to honor a student’s request to change gender-identifying pronouns.”

The bill passed the House yesterday:

A divided House on Friday approved legislation that would mandate that schools make library catalogs and curriculums public, and that they obtain parental consent before honoring a student’s request to change their gender-identifying pronouns, part of a Republican effort to wring political advantage from a raging debate over contentious social issues. The bill, approved almost entirely along party lines on a vote of 213 to 208, is a centerpiece of the Republican agenda that its sponsors call the Parents Bill of Rights Act.

When the bill gets to the Senate, Chuck Schumer will oppose it A) Because it’s a Republican idea, and B) It’s “Orwellian,” which is quite ironic:

This MAGA House Republican school control bill is Orwellian to the core. It will not see the light of day here in the Senate.https://t.co/VrTXBo9pUN — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 24, 2023

We’ve seen in the last few years countless examples of how parents being informed about what’s going on in schools and demanding to be involved triggers the Left who would rather be able to indoctrinate kids without any intervention from pesky parents.

Yeah, God forbid parents have control of their children’s education. Smh — Josh "Based" Barnett- former AZ-01 Candidate (@BarnettforAZ) March 25, 2023

Democrats continue to make ‘MAGA’ a slur for anyone who opposes their radical agenda. Parents have the right to be involved in their child’s education. https://t.co/ndt878DnBl — Jonathan Hiller (@JonathanDHiller) March 25, 2023

Typical democrats trying to steal the rights from you and give them to government. https://t.co/aQsYVXdSKU — Mad Nebraskan (@MadNebraskan) March 25, 2023

Schumer calling the Republican bill “Orwellian” is another massive example of Democrat projection.

