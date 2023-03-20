At the start of the weekend, former President Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said that he would be arrested on Tuesday (tomorrow) and asked people to “PROTEST.”

Well, Monday night in Manhattan some protesters showed up, but NBC News’ Ben Collins was there and pointed out that there were few supposed pro-Trump people in attendance and they were outnumbered by media about five to one.

As a matter of fact, the media-to-protester ratio was so out-of-whack that apparently the media couldn’t tell the difference:

So many reporters here I just saw a reporter start interviewing someone but they turned out to be a reporter too — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) March 20, 2023

Understandable. If you were a reporter there and grabbed a random person to interview chances are they’d have been another reporter or maybe somebody from the FBI.

It’s almost like the media (and others) showed up hoping for so much more.

***

***

