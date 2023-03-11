Yesterday the chair of the Florida Democrats, Nikki Fried, tweeted this which was followed by an image:

null

Twitter added the following context to Fried’s tweet (which did nothing except prove DeSantis’ point):

null

Fried was making a point, just not the one she thought. She was, however, proving Gov. DeSantis correct.

It was an incredible self-own, but later came the incredible pivot:

That’s… something else.

Trending

Now she’s trying to blame Republicans for those books being on school library shelves?

“You should have stopped the Left from doing these horrible things” is something else.

Fried has painted herself into quite a corner here.

And Fried’s tweet could have been much shorter:

That’s what Fried’s saying without realizing it.

***

Related:

Loser Nikki Fried suggests that you — hint, hint — review-bomb Ron DeSantis’ book

Christina Pushaw congratulates Nikki Fried, the Florida Democrats’ new chair

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gov. Ron DeSantisNikki Friedpublic schools