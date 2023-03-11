Yesterday the chair of the Florida Democrats, Nikki Fried, tweeted this which was followed by an image:

Twitter added the following context to Fried’s tweet (which did nothing except prove DeSantis’ point):

Fried was making a point, just not the one she thought. She was, however, proving Gov. DeSantis correct.

What you’re upset about him posting is from an actual book progressives want in children’s school libraries. Funny how it offends you on Twitter but not when it’s in front of children. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 10, 2023

It was an incredible self-own, but later came the incredible pivot:

Of course this book doesn’t belong in school — but which Republican Education Commissioner or Governor allowed it to be there? Time to pull the plug on your plan to remove history books and stop tickling your base, @GovRonDeSantis. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

That’s… something else.

Do you think the Ed Commissioner goes around reading every book in every library? There are 67 counties in Florida. We can certainly address Media Specialists who require special certs to have that role & choose books but I don’t think @rweingarten will like that too much. https://t.co/YjjyhetgNO — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 11, 2023

Now she’s trying to blame Republicans for those books being on school library shelves?

This has to be the most pathetic pivot in Twitter history. She's actually going with, "yea, but a Republican didn't stop my people from doing this to you, so who's really at fault." https://t.co/Rz6ZoUSp5X — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) March 11, 2023

“You should have stopped the Left from doing these horrible things” is something else.

This is what the so-called “Wait til 8” bill sought to remove you lying sack. These books were brought in by local districts, teachers, and activists. Then parents noticed & the governor addressed it. You should have learned the 1st rule of holes. But keep digging. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 11, 2023

She admits they've been lying about "book bans" the whole time. https://t.co/HdalGYI47i — Not Dronetek (@FNCriticGuy) March 11, 2023

Take your L. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 11, 2023

Not sure she understands that her supporters are fighting to keep this book and others just like it in schools. https://t.co/5ycCEMeD7S — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) March 11, 2023

Fried has painted herself into quite a corner here.

In one breath, she’s hyperventilating because these books are being pulled. In the next, she blames Republicans for them being there. It’s almost like Nikki is hysterically bad at politics. https://t.co/yIIciToZSe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 11, 2023

And Fried’s tweet could have been much shorter:

So what you are saying is Ron DeSantis is right? https://t.co/wB9m265MQ7 — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) March 11, 2023

That’s what Fried’s saying without realizing it.

