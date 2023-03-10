Nikki Fried was a Democrat candidate for governor in Florida until she was defeated by Charlie Crist in the primary election, at which point Crist went on to get blown out by incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fried is now the chair of the Florida Democrats and seemed to think she got in a good zinger over something that was posted to a DeSantis social media account, but… well, we’ll get to the next part in a second:

Who wants to tell her?

It’s looking like DeSantis posted that so the libs could own themselves.

Weird, right?

Trending

Yeah, Fried’s really helping show what the libs support in Florida (and everywhere else) schools is totally twisted.

Fried’s tenure as chair of the Florida Dems is off to a great start… for the Republicans.

Clearly Fried didn’t think that through.

The image may appear in your browser as “potentially sensitive content” but the Dems are just fine with putting it on school library shelves.

It was so nice of Ms. Fried to unwittingly provide support for the DeSantis initiative.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw congratulates Nikki Fried, the Florida Democrats’ new chair

Loser Nikki Fried suggests that you — hint, hint — review-bomb Ron DeSantis’ book

Nikki Fried lackey gets his A*S handed to him by conservative mom/teacher in heated back and forth

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: