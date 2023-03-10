Nikki Fried was a Democrat candidate for governor in Florida until she was defeated by Charlie Crist in the primary election, at which point Crist went on to get blown out by incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fried is now the chair of the Florida Democrats and seemed to think she got in a good zinger over something that was posted to a DeSantis social media account, but… well, we’ll get to the next part in a second:

Ron posting butt plug porn to own the libs. pic.twitter.com/5CK3pV4QhA — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 10, 2023

Who wants to tell her?

It seems @NikkiFried has no problem with porn in schools…

What a self-own….🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/l4Le3AdtY0 — BillyJoeJimBobCat (@Renegade424) March 10, 2023

It’s looking like DeSantis posted that so the libs could own themselves.

Mind you, this book was found in the libraries of three Broward schools–and Nikki Fried is openly calling it porn. I'm beginning to see why Florida turned red. https://t.co/IJRUhw0iFU — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) March 10, 2023

What you’re upset about him posting is from an actual book progressives want in children’s school libraries. Funny how it offends you on Twitter but not when it’s in front of children. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 10, 2023

Weird, right?

So this is good in schools but not for adults? I'm so confused. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) March 10, 2023

Congratulations to Nikki Fried for accidentally proving Ron DeSantis right The media has done such a tremendous job of hiding what’s in these books targeted to children that people like her clearly had no idea how inarguably inappropriate it is https://t.co/dvMGwn8YuB — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 10, 2023

Yeah, Fried’s really helping show what the libs support in Florida (and everywhere else) schools is totally twisted.

Nikki, this is from a book that until recently was available to school children in Florida. The legislation YOU spoke out against removed this book from school libraries. https://t.co/7Lje52Zn0X — RBe (@RBPundit) March 10, 2023

Fried’s tenure as chair of the Florida Dems is off to a great start… for the Republicans.

So you're ok with these books being at schools for kids? What's wrong with you — Sararose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 10, 2023

You didn’t think this one through, did you? Is this the unacceptable material you swore wasn’t in schools. https://t.co/JEFqi9FPgs — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 10, 2023

Clearly Fried didn’t think that through.

Nikki Fried is the gift that just keeps on giving to DeSantis. How in the world are you going to post something you publicly refer to as "butt plug porn", which you're simultaneously defending being allowed in school libraries? 🤦🏻‍♀️ I'm legitimately embarrassed for her. https://t.co/73JrmyZK3M — Na'linda (@MzBlckSheep) March 10, 2023

Good play by @GovRonDeSantis to get lefties to admit they want children to have access to porn https://t.co/tRW1hJaZVc — Mike Murray (@mikemonster22) March 10, 2023

The image may appear in your browser as “potentially sensitive content” but the Dems are just fine with putting it on school library shelves.

WOW. This person is in charge of the Democrat Party in Florida. She just admitted these books available to children are "porn." And her party is totally in favor of it. https://t.co/R9h3cujG52 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2023

Hilarious this isn't the own she thinks it is. This was in schools, Nikki. You good with butt plug porn in schools? https://t.co/KOcjhmBmRJ — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) March 10, 2023

So you are admitting that there is porn in school. Great. Now let’s have it removed. https://t.co/iMw0BvVWFF — JustAConservativeHippie (@GeoRebekahFl1) March 10, 2023

It was so nice of Ms. Fried to unwittingly provide support for the DeSantis initiative.

***

***

