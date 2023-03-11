On Thursday there was a House subcommittee hearing about the Twitter Files. The witnesses were journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, who have been two of the people sharing a few rounds of recent Twitter Files releases (another round was released the same day as the hearing).

One committee member, Democrat Rep. Sylvia Garcia, referred to Taibbi and Shellenberger as “so-called journalists,” even though the so-called congresswoman also made it clear she had no idea who Bari Weiss is and knows nothing about something called Substack.

Rep. Garcia is now claiming to have been fighting back against “MAGA Republican lies” at the hearing where she was clearly afraid of the truth. Other people who call themselves “journalists” have of course decided to sit this one out:

So you doubled down on this one. Wow. Well okay. https://t.co/eRnyocdtfz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2023

Once again note the complete lack of journalists responding to her absolute nonsense. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2023

The Texas Democrat seems to actually think her performance in that hearing was a good look for her:

To hide their inability to legislate, Republicans have launched a dangerous political circus that’s sole purpose is to inject extremist politics into our justice system. I will continue to fight Extreme MAGA Republican lies, misinformation, and outright conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/pX2VprtWCv — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) March 9, 2023

And with that, Taibbi had a challenge for Rep. Garcia that won’t be answered — at least not honestly:

Congresswoman, how does badgering a non-MAGA, non-Republican journalist to give up a source constitute fighting “Extreme MAGA Republican lies”? Can you please identify something @ShellenbergerMD or I said that is extreme, a lie, or a conspiracy theory? https://t.co/xLolSBFIsp — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 11, 2023

Would Rep. Garcia care to answer? Nah, she’ll just keep clinging to the original narratives.

