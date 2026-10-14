Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show

As our own Sam J. reported the other day in a VIP post, Metallica frontman James Hetfield slammed entertainers who use their concerts to promote their political views. "Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls**t," Hetfield announced.

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Ethnomusicologist and heavy metal journalist Dr. Laina Dawes heard that and concluded that "there are always politics at play, especially in metal" (especially in metal?), adding that she had never been called the N-word as many times as she had at a Metallica show she was photographing in 2010.

I photographed Metallica at a concert in 2010. I have never been called a nigger so many times at a metal show in my life. One guy made monkey noises. I was shocked. I get where James is coming from, but it's not reality. There are always politics at play, especially in metal. — Dr. Laina Dawes (@Lainad) October 13, 2026

Community Notes questioned her story:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Metallica played no regular public concerts in the US in 2010, only a private event. The author previously described a similar incident at Metallica shows she covered in Toronto in 2009.

@Lainad Liar — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 13, 2026

@Lainad Did you mean 2009 instead of 2010? Because you've previously said the exact same thing happened in 2009. Oh and Metallica didn't play any public shows in 2010. — John W (@txradioguy) October 14, 2026

@Lainad https://t.co/4MhdXTMFIm — Lord Jack (@LordOfJacks) October 13, 2026

@Lainad Then they yelled “This is MAGA country!” — Rusty Waters 🇺🇸📟 (@RuztyWaterz) October 13, 2026

@Lainad Weird. You didn't mention any of that at the time https://t.co/wKKPJE0Y6V — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) October 14, 2026

@Lainad Yeah, that's a lie. I'm a black guy and I've been to like two dozen metal shows. Mosh pits and all. Never had an issue once. — Doomer 17 (@17Doomer) October 13, 2026

@Lainad That you heard anyone say anything tells me you’ve never been to a Metallica concert. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) October 13, 2026

@Lainad Oh brother… https://t.co/yZcp2WjJ0d — Alaska (@Dianna_Erwin) October 13, 2026

@Lainad I absolutely do not believe you. Do you have ANY CLUE how many giant metal bands are all black or fronted by a black? Stop trying to be a victim. — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) October 13, 2026

@Lainad Shit that NEVER FUCKING HAPPENED!!! I have met so many black people at Metallica concerts completely jamming out and having fun. I wonder if those same racists go to his concert? You are so full of shit https://t.co/8bBvz5WuWp — Periit Vir (@Periit_Vir) October 14, 2026

@Lainad And then you gave a big speech and everyone cheered. — C3 TheCaptain (@TarHeelEire) October 13, 2026

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@Lainad Are the racists in the room with you right now? — Nameless G (@RealTmDaddy) October 14, 2026

@Lainad Been in metal community a day or two. Never heard any racism. I am a photographer. I have shot one or two metal bands. I will file this under things that never happened. Because the metal community is the most welcoming music community there is. Hands down. — Butch1968 (@Butch30586594) October 14, 2026

@Lainad Great story. I've never seen that at a metal show. Started going in 1983. — TheTraderGuy (@TheTraderGuy) October 13, 2026

@Lainad Which of their zero public concerts in 2010 were you taking photographs of? — Thomas Nuckles (@ThomasNuckles) October 14, 2026

@Lainad https://t.co/O0A1Hy9n4k — Culper's Canteen Cup (@culperscanteen) October 14, 2026

@Lainad Post specifics then. What show, what country, give a recap. Include why this surfaces 16 years later. C'mon. I've never heard of seen any such behavior at any rock shows. People of all ages, races, and cultures having a great time. Take your lies somewhere else. Facts matter. — txwxman01 (@txwxman01) October 14, 2026

@Lainad Lol complete lies. As someone who has played and been to countless metal shows and has never seen a moment of racism tolerated, it’s obvious you’re lying. The metal community is some of the most accepting, loving weirdos you would ever meet. — Kevy Kong (@KevyBones) October 14, 2026

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@Lainad I think you'd hear that word more at a rap concert. — Bubba Jones (@XBubbaJones) October 14, 2026

@Lainad That’s 100% bullshit. I’ve been to a hundred metal concerts, and if anyone dropped the N-bomb on someone they would have gotten their ass stomped. — Woke Inoculum (@WokeInoculum) October 14, 2026

@Lainad It seems like you are getting the attention you asked for. How is it going? — Eric Vogan (@the_bald_ninja) October 14, 2026

This was the doctorate in ethnomusicology speaking, not the heavy metal journalist. We even doubt the "heavy metal journalist" credential at this point, given the claim "there are always politics at play, especially in metal." It's boomers like Bruce Springsteen who pull up a chair to give political lectures in the middle of shows.

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