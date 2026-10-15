Amnesty Aim: Dem James Talarico Trashes ICE and Wants Pathway to Citizenship for Illegal Aliens

Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was on CNN Wednesday night. During his town hall, he claimed to support ICE before thoroughly bashing them. He also called for mass amnesty for illegal aliens by dressing it up as a 'legal path to citizenship.' Don’t be fooled, Democrats can’t wait to spring amnesty for illegal aliens on our country if they get power back.

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Talarico is no different. (WATCH)

James Talarico calls to grant mass amnesty to millions of criminal illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/88o1HMQgW0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2026

Neighbors? Invaders. Illegals. Money suckers. If he doesn't know the difference, then he shouldn't be running at all. 😡 — RNB (@BodeBod8200) October 15, 2026

Imagine any Texan supporting him, they’re right on the border — Mr Scarlet (@MisterScarlett) October 15, 2026

Texans would be giving amnesty-granted illegal aliens the power to negate their votes. It's suicide.

Posters are correct in pointing out that Talarico (like all Democrats) is putting the needs and desires of all illegal aliens before Americans.

In other words, we need these illegals' votes; we've been doing it for years. In return, they get the hard-working American worker's taxes to pay for their health insurance, rent, food stamps, and schools; also, we will place them ahead of Americans and pay for college education. And,,, the illegals still get to send 66 billion dollars back to Mexico, as they did in 2023. And all is free at the expense of Americans and the higher prices they pay. Wonderful, isn't it ? — Bigbabbob (@lepkapxd9) October 15, 2026

This that have “been here for years” already ignored the established pathway to citizenship because they’re getting everything they want at no cost to them. Nitwit. — Roger (@RogerH70301) October 15, 2026

Been here decades and haven’t attempted to learn English. Do you really think they’re going to start? — Johnny Two Ts (@JohnnyTwoTs) October 15, 2026

No, they won’t. Does anyone think there is any reason Democrats will support deportation?

Commenters say Talarico’s plan is a huge affront to the families who played by the rules or are currently doing so.

An insult to families like mine that immigrated to the US legally — Vernhilda (@vernhildyhilda) October 15, 2026

This would be a slap in the face of those who gained citizenship the right and legal way. How is granting a pathway to citizenship different than buying votes? Can you smell the desperation coming off the little ompa lumpa? — TKUmp (@TK67005) October 15, 2026

It’s exactly what it is. Democrats can’t get enough Americans to vote for them, so they know they’ll be rewarded with votes by the illegal aliens they grant amnesty to.

Talarico now claims to support ICE. It’s just more deception. He clearly hates that they're doing their jobs. (WATCH)

Talarico rejects the abolition of ICE before proceeding to smear ICE pic.twitter.com/8mVgUPDRme — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 15, 2026

Talarico needs to decide what lie he wants to try to push and stick with that lie because he is jumping around so much, I don't think he remembers what he said and when he said it — Saro (@SethHenrySeth) October 15, 2026

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wonder if even on the margins he turns off leftist voters by his brazen pitch to the middle. Not wanting to abolish ICE or saying illegals should learn english is blasphemy to the modern left . — Wigga Pigga (@wigspigs) October 15, 2026

He's lying. But hopefully, it’s enough to scare off ultra-radicals from voting for him.

Talarico and the Democrats have a vision for America's future…

All those New Democrat voters! pic.twitter.com/h1I35f6F89 — DB (@dbeniUSA) October 15, 2026

…but it doesn’t include you and your family.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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