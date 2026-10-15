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Amnesty Aim: Dem James Talarico Trashes ICE and Wants Pathway to Citizenship for Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 15, 2026 1:00 AM
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Amnesty Aim: Dem James Talarico Trashes ICE and Wants Pathway to Citizenship for Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was on CNN Wednesday night. During his town hall, he claimed to support ICE before thoroughly bashing them. He also called for mass amnesty for illegal aliens by dressing it up as a 'legal path to citizenship.' Don’t be fooled, Democrats can’t wait to spring amnesty for illegal aliens on our country if they get power back. 

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Talarico is no different. (WATCH)

Texans would be giving amnesty-granted illegal aliens the power to negate their votes. It's suicide.

Posters are correct in pointing out that Talarico (like all Democrats) is putting the needs and desires of all illegal aliens before Americans.

In other words, we need these illegals' votes; we've been doing it for years. In return, they get the hard-working American worker's taxes to pay for their health insurance, rent, food stamps, and schools; also, we will place them ahead of Americans and pay for college education. And,,, the illegals still get to send 66 billion dollars back to Mexico, as they did in 2023. And all is free at the expense of Americans and the higher prices they pay. Wonderful, isn't it ?

— Bigbabbob (@lepkapxd9) October 15, 2026

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No, they won’t. Does anyone think there is any reason Democrats will support deportation?

Commenters say Talarico’s plan is a huge affront to the families who played by the rules or are currently doing so.

It’s exactly what it is. Democrats can’t get enough Americans to vote for them, so they know they’ll be rewarded with votes by the illegal aliens they grant amnesty to.

Talarico now claims to support ICE. It’s just more deception. He clearly hates that they're doing their jobs. (WATCH)

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He's lying. But hopefully, it’s enough to scare off ultra-radicals from voting for him.

Talarico and the Democrats have a vision for America's future…

…but it doesn’t include you and your family.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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