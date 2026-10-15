HOA Pushes Treat Equity by Asking Neighbors to Only Hand Out Fun-Size Candy Bars on Halloween

A homeowner association (HOA) is apparently trying to pull off something a little tricky this Halloween. They're pushing which treats can be handed out on October 31. An online user shared a letter he claims came from his HOA. It states they want neighbors to hand out ‘fun-size’ candy bars instead of the more desirable full-size variety.

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They don’t want some neighbors to feel bad about not being able to afford the bigger treats for the spookiest night of the year. (READ)

My HOA sent me a letter requesting that I stop handing out full-size candy bars for Halloween this year.



-Fun-size bars are usually 15–25¢ each.



-Full-size are around 75¢–$1.



Most people give out 2–3 fun-size anyway, so the real difference is often only a few cents per kid.… pic.twitter.com/Ez7YLgA7TF — Atchy (@MuffinsNsuch) October 14, 2026

(post continues) ...Am I crazy, or is it weird for an HOA to police this?

HOAs are terrible. What is wrong with having different experiences at different houses? Sheesh. — Sibyl6 (@Sd92496359) October 14, 2026

It’s all about candy equity or some such nonsense.

Posters say ‘fun-size’ candy bars are anything but fun.

Fun size is a lie — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 14, 2026

There is nothing “fun” about a fun-sized candy bar. — Jonas RG 🐭🚜 (@JonasRG) October 14, 2026

Fun size is just a gateway candy — Mike Brazell (@BrazellMike) October 14, 2026

It’s worked: candy addicts need bigger candy bars to attain a sugar and chocolate rush.

Commenters say variety and the unexpected are what make trick-or-treating so entertaining.

'experience consistent' = the rest of us are too cheap but we're also jealous — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) October 14, 2026

Oh hell no.

I search for the best full size candy and/or novelty items I can find so it's unique and special for the kiddos! Come on they're only little once... — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) October 14, 2026

Full-size bars are how a house becomes a neighborhood legend. I'd have a hard time giving that up. — Gallep (@TangoTurtleA) October 14, 2026

We remember how fast word-of-mouth travels on Halloween night about the houses with the best candy.

Some posters say they have a plan to put a stake through the heart of this fun-sucking request.

They’re getting 2 full size bars now.



Become ungovernable — HySPdCHiKnFeeD 🐓🌽🚛 (@HySpDcHiKnFeeD2) October 14, 2026

Came to say this. Double the full size for each kid. — Firebird Red5 (@FirebirdRed5) October 14, 2026

King size time. That is ridiculous. — Jerod Husvar (@DreamWvrOH) October 14, 2026

Throw a can of pop in — canadianidiot (@canadianid74399) October 14, 2026

HOA Narc will be wearing a Nancy Pelosi costume. With ruler and scale in hand. pic.twitter.com/W22QyPiyZH — Jeffrey Favre (@Tabasco29r) October 14, 2026

I would double down and get a sign that says "full-size candy bars here" and stick it in the yard. then pay the fine for an unauthorized sign. — Sam (@OfficialGuySam) October 14, 2026

Then you’ll be the legend of the Sleepy Hollow subdivision!

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