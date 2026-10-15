DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

HOA Pushes Treat Equity by Asking Neighbors to Only Hand Out Fun-Size Candy Bars on Halloween

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 15, 2026 1:55 AM
Advertisement
HOA Pushes Treat Equity by Asking Neighbors to Only Hand Out Fun-Size Candy Bars on Halloween
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

A homeowner association (HOA) is apparently trying to pull off something a little tricky this Halloween. They're pushing which treats can be handed out on October 31. An online user shared a letter he claims came from his HOA. It states they want neighbors to hand out ‘fun-size’ candy bars instead of the more desirable full-size variety.

Advertisement

They don’t want some neighbors to feel bad about not being able to afford the bigger treats for the spookiest night of the year. (READ)

(post continues) ...Am I crazy, or is it weird for an HOA to police this?

It’s all about candy equity or some such nonsense.

Posters say ‘fun-size’ candy bars are anything but fun.

It’s worked: candy addicts need bigger candy bars to attain a sugar and chocolate rush.

Commenters say variety and the unexpected are what make trick-or-treating so entertaining.

Recommended
Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall Warren Squire Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show Brett T.
Advertisement

We remember how fast word-of-mouth travels on Halloween night about the houses with the best candy.

Some posters say they have a plan to put a stake through the heart of this fun-sucking request.

Then you’ll be the legend of the Sleepy Hollow subdivision! 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics WOKE | ENTERTAINMENT | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall

Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall

Warren Squire
Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show

Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show

Brett T.
Attn Jake Tapper: James Talaraico Pictured With Woman Who Is Not His Hot Vegan Girlfriend

Attn Jake Tapper: James Talaraico Pictured With Woman Who Is Not His Hot Vegan Girlfriend

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos