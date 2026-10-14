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Peggy Flanagan’s Daughter Is Growing Up With Fewer Rights Than the Three Generations Before Her

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 14, 2026 11:00 PM
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Peggy Flanagan’s Daughter Is Growing Up With Fewer Rights Than the Three Generations Before Her
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Plenty of feminists have used this line, but it's especially funny coming from a woman who put on a hijab to pander to the Muslim Somali community in Minnesota, because we all know how Muslims view women's rights. Gubernatorial candidate Peggy Flanagan claims that her daughter is growing up with fewer rights than the three generations before her. 

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If the "fewer rights" she's talking about is the right to an abortion, she'll be fine as long as she stays in Minnesota, where abortion is still legal up until delivery.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | MINNESOTA | PARENTAL RIGHTS

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