Peggy Flanagan’s Daughter Is Growing Up With Fewer Rights Than the Three Generations Before Her

Plenty of feminists have used this line, but it's especially funny coming from a woman who put on a hijab to pander to the Muslim Somali community in Minnesota, because we all know how Muslims view women's rights. Gubernatorial candidate Peggy Flanagan claims that her daughter is growing up with fewer rights than the three generations before her.

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My daughter is growing up with fewer rights than the 3 generations before her. Michele Tafoya may celebrate that, but I refuse to let it stay that way. https://t.co/NK4f5zi9Uy — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 13, 2026

@peggyflanagan Name the rights she’s lost, Peggy. Be specific. — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 14, 2026

She wants her daughter and your daughters to undress next to grown men exposing themselves. How are these people so dense? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan You can literally murder an unborn child up to the moment of birth right now in Minnesota. No exemptions. Why lie? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2026

@peggyflanagan Imagine being this desperate to kill babies — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan What bullshit. Your daughter enjoys more liberty than 99.9% of the planet. And legal protection besides. You people never specify what "rights" you claim are being "taken away" - you just spout vague, unsubstantiated, inflammatory statements. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan You're an idiot. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan You're living in a fantasy world, lady. — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan She is losing her right to privacy in locker rooms and bathrooms because of your ideology. — Paula Ponsonby (@CactusLove_1963) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan By “rights” she means killing or transing her children…which unfortunately, she is still able to do both pretty much anytime she wants except in certain states that are sane. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Name the rights she’s lost. We’ll wait. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Name a single right she has lost? One? — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan What "rights" are those, specifically? Because, I think you are lying. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan What rights did you, your mother, and your grandmother possess which your daughter does not? Be specific Show your work — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Dear god….please enlighten us on those rights she’s losing? Please, I beg you!!! — M Shea 76 (@WhiskeyBentMN) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Your daughter has more rights than any woman who ever lived. In Massachusetts, she has the "right" to abort her baby 10 minutes before delivery. If the doc refuses, she can strangle it later and become a media darling. Her grandmother was denied that option. Show some pride. — Trip in Charlotte NC (@TripNC1963) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan There is no right that women had three generations ago that they don’t have now. This is delusional. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Rubbish. Your daughter has no fewer rights than you do. And even the pseudo-right to which you're referring, that of killing children in the womb, is acknowledged in the state you're in. That is shameful and evil. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) October 14, 2026

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@peggyflanagan What right is your daughter growing up without, other than female sports, locker rooms, and scholarships being taken over by males? — CarrieLWebb 🇺🇸 (@webb_carrie) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Imagine being this stupid — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan Name them. Women are kicking ass in school and the workforce. Have you not noticed? Give up the victim mentality. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) October 14, 2026

@peggyflanagan "Fewer rights." What a bunch of horseshit. This woman is beyond woke. She's functional but underneath it all she is delusional. — Michael Hills (@mike5627) October 14, 2026

If the "fewer rights" she's talking about is the right to an abortion, she'll be fine as long as she stays in Minnesota, where abortion is still legal up until delivery.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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