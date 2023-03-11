Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attended an event in Iowa this week amid speculation about a possible presidential run in 2024:

In his first trip to Iowa, Florida governor and likely presidential candidate Ron DeSantis argued the culture war agenda that brought him national attention isn’t just good policy, it can help Republicans win elections. He railed against the “woke ideology” that has “infected” American institutions such as education, health care and business. “There’s certain little enclaves in our country that may be popular,” he told a crowd of several hundred people at a Davenport casino Friday morning. “But it’s not popular with the vast majority of people. And I think it showed. From what we showed in Florida, not only can you have a good agenda and deliver, you can make big inroads with the electorate. And that’s exactly what we did. To go from a 32,000 to 1.5 million (vote) margin, it doesn’t happen by accident.”

There was, however, an attempt made to try and ensure that DeSantis spoke to an empty room. They failed.

The DeSantis War Room account shared a video shot and chaser that’s nothing short of hilarious, and you don’t even need to laugh out loud yourself because there’s somebody doing it for you:

Left-wing activist TikTokers attempted to sabotage @RonDeSantisFL and @KimReynoldsIA events in Iowa. Let's see how that worked out for them… 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/hBJIlir40b — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 11, 2023

The Des Moines Register said there was a “robust crowd” at the event and not the empty room some lefties were hoping for.

You can’t make this stuff up!

