Actress declares that Ron DeSantis’ war on p0rn for kids will ultimately make him worse than Hitler

Earlier, we told you about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax” event, featuring numerous concerned parents speaking about students not just having access to, but also being encouraged to read, pornographic material at school. The event was kicked off with a video highlighting just some of the sexually explicit materials that can be found in Florida school libraries (and in school libraries around the country).

If you were able to get through the full video, it should have been obvious that the literature — if you can even call it that — was highly sexually inappropriate for children. Of course, the best that The Recount can do is acknowledge that DeSantis is “alleging ‘this is porn'”:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) plays a video detailing some of the books that have been banned from Florida classrooms, alleging "this is porn." pic.twitter.com/2tV0ZVazkJ — The Recount (@therecount) March 8, 2023

"alleging" Why are you fighting so hard to make sure kids have porn in school? — Jim Nordren (@JimNordren) March 8, 2023

It is porn, groomers — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) March 8, 2023

Anyway, the bogus “Ron DeSantis is banning books” narrative has been floating around for several months at least, despite the fact that it’s, well, bogus. And anyone who watched the video from today has to know in their heart that the likes of “Gender Queer” don’t belong in school libraries, let alone anywhere near children. It takes a special kind of person to look at that material and conclude that Ron DeSantis is the bad guy here.

Well, wouldn’t you know it? Proudly liberal soap opera star Nancy Lee Grahn is a special kind of person:

DeSantis is just getting started. The guy is a twisted sadist. If he is free to do as he pleases, he will end up making Hitler seem nice. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 8, 2023

Now hold on … to be fair, she didn’t say that Ron DeSantis is Hitler; she said that he’ll ultimately be worse than Hitler. It’s important to make that distinction, because one of those is insane, and the other one is extra-insane.

What — Toell Nemesis (@ToellNemesis) March 8, 2023

Does DeSantis "just getting started" removing porn from schools threaten you personally? Did Hitler execute those who put porn in front of 10 year olds and you're worried DeSantis would come after you but act worse? Trying to find your fear here. — Aaron Schutte (@AaronJSchutte) March 8, 2023

Her biggest fear right now should probably be that someone’s going to have her involuntarily committed.

So you want children in public schools to have access to that pornographic material? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 8, 2023

Nancy is taking the anti-child side of the argument — Beard (@BeardNextDoor) March 8, 2023

She certainly is. And, well, once you’ve hit that point, it’s probably time to take several steps back from Twitter and from society in general.

If not for yourself, Nancy, then do it for the children.

