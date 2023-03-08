Actress declares that Ron DeSantis’ war on p0rn for kids will ultimately make him worse than Hitler

Posted at 3:15 pm on March 08, 2023 by Sarah D

Earlier, we told you about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax” event, featuring numerous concerned parents speaking about students not just having access to, but also being encouraged to read, pornographic material at school. The event was kicked off with a video highlighting just some of the sexually explicit materials that can be found in Florida school libraries (and in school libraries around the country).

If you were able to get through the full video, it should have been obvious that the literature — if you can even call it that — was highly sexually inappropriate for children. Of course, the best that The Recount can do is acknowledge that DeSantis is “alleging ‘this is porn'”:

“Alleging.”

There’s no “alleging”; it’s porn.

We know it when we see it.

Anyway, the bogus “Ron DeSantis is banning books” narrative has been floating around for several months at least, despite the fact that it’s, well, bogus. And anyone who watched the video from today has to know in their heart that the likes of “Gender Queer” don’t belong in school libraries, let alone anywhere near children. It takes a special kind of person to look at that material and conclude that Ron DeSantis is the bad guy here.

Well, wouldn’t you know it? Proudly liberal soap opera star Nancy Lee Grahn is a special kind of person:

Hitler, huh?

Now hold on … to be fair, she didn’t say that Ron DeSantis is Hitler; she said that he’ll ultimately be worse than Hitler. It’s important to make that distinction, because one of those is insane, and the other one is extra-insane.

Our thoughts exactly.

Her biggest fear right now should probably be that someone’s going to have her involuntarily committed.

She certainly is. And, well, once you’ve hit that point, it’s probably time to take several steps back from Twitter and from society in general.

If not for yourself, Nancy, then do it for the children.

***

