In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — colloquially known in liberal circles as Ron DeFascist — is on a mission to ban books from school libraries. Totally innocuous books that are totally fine for young kids to read, especially at school. What a monster! Why does he hate books? And education? And children?

We’re being facetious, of course. Ron DeSantis doesn’t hate books. Or education. Or children. What he does have a problem with is young kids being exposed to sexually explicit material with schools’ blessing and no regard for parents’ wishes or children’s welfare. His office recently released just a handful of the disturbing material from the many disturbing books on shelves in Florida public school libraries:

🚨WARNING: GRAPHIC🚨 Books released by DeSantis administration found in Florida public schools teach kids how to masturbate, with one depicting a young boy watching porn pic.twitter.com/i7RiE7D6D8 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 8, 2023

“Graphic” doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface.

WATCH: Ron DeSantis runs videos to debunk "book ban hoax" Disturbing video depicts a "frying pan island" that looks like male genitals, and shows a young boy masturbating to porn Other books teach children how to sext pic.twitter.com/Nq0BV441Mu — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 8, 2023

BREAKING: DeSantis' office releases disturbing, graphic videos of pornographic books found in public schools given to young children "This is porn […] The hoax from the left is that these books were never in Florida schools." pic.twitter.com/MMLMwQDBJl — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 8, 2023

Prior to DeSantis’ “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax” event, video played featuring a disturbing sample of the pornographic materials in school libraries (as well as materials pushing Critical Race Theory and racism). Watch, because you need to know what’s really going on in schools:

It’s happening in Florida, and it’s happening in schools around the country.

But they said this wasn’t happening. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 8, 2023

Welp, looks like they were lying.

And it looks like Ron DeSantis has the media dead to rights:

Holy crap, DeSantis is showing some of the stuff removed from school libraries, and news organizations had to cut their feeds because it's sexually graphic. What a way to make the point. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 8, 2023

No kidding.

Wow, I can't believe news orgs would be so prudish and bigoted.https://t.co/AhLNFkH4J2 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) March 8, 2023

What’s wrong, media? What’s the problem? If this stuff isn’t happening, what do you have to hide from us?

An interesting thing about DeSantis is that when his big policies pass, everyone talks about how much of a loser it is But he always manages to flip the narrative https://t.co/IT9ugSdOk9 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 8, 2023

He knows what he’s doing.

If you can't show it on national television because it's sexually graphic, it shouldn't be in a school library. https://t.co/VLDC9nEaqM — Matt J (@MatteoElRateo) March 8, 2023

School books too explicit for the news but appropriate for children. America is a joke. https://t.co/HAlrjkciZq — Saaaaaaam (@seriouslysaam) March 8, 2023

Too graphic for the news. But OK for kids? Make it make sense. @GovRonDeSantis is out here playing chess, media playing checkers. https://t.co/uEuIWV1ANy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 8, 2023

Plenty of journalists and pundits over at the likes of MSNBC and CNN have insisted that DeSantis and Republicans and conservatives are just pro-censorship racist homophobic transphobic bigots for wanting to keep books like “Gender Queer” out of school libraries, but we’d like to see MSNBC or CNN air the images featured in the video preceding DeSantis’ press event in full, without pixelated boxes or black bars or bleeps. They would never, of course. And Ron DeSantis knows that.

And that is why he terrifies the media so much: he knows them better than they know themselves. And he continues to play them like a fiddle.

Real videos and real pictures are kryptonite to false narratives. https://t.co/zHsob6RXld — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 8, 2023

This is how it’s done. https://t.co/fViI2ker8u — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 8, 2023

***

Editor’s note: If you’d like to watch the full event, featuring a number of guest speakers, you can see it here:

***

Related:

Report on Florida teachers forced to remove books used to groom children meets text of the law

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!