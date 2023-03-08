In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — colloquially known in liberal circles as Ron DeFascist — is on a mission to ban books from school libraries. Totally innocuous books that are totally fine for young kids to read, especially at school. What a monster! Why does he hate books? And education? And children?

We’re being facetious, of course. Ron DeSantis doesn’t hate books. Or education. Or children. What he does have a problem with is young kids being exposed to sexually explicit material with schools’ blessing and no regard for parents’ wishes or children’s welfare. His office recently released just a handful of the disturbing material from the many disturbing books on shelves in Florida public school libraries:

“Graphic” doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface.

Prior to DeSantis’ “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax” event, video played featuring a disturbing sample of the pornographic materials in school libraries (as well as materials pushing Critical Race Theory and racism). Watch, because you need to know what’s really going on in schools:

It’s happening in Florida, and it’s happening in schools around the country.

Welp, looks like they were lying.

And it looks like Ron DeSantis has the media dead to rights:

No kidding.

What’s wrong, media? What’s the problem? If this stuff isn’t happening, what do you have to hide from us?

He knows what he’s doing.

Plenty of journalists and pundits over at the likes of MSNBC and CNN have insisted that DeSantis and Republicans and conservatives are just pro-censorship racist homophobic transphobic bigots for wanting to keep books like “Gender Queer” out of school libraries, but we’d like to see MSNBC or CNN air the images featured in the video preceding DeSantis’ press event in full, without pixelated boxes or black bars or bleeps. They would never, of course. And Ron DeSantis knows that.

And that is why he terrifies the media so much: he knows them better than they know themselves. And he continues to play them like a fiddle.

Editor’s note: If you’d like to watch the full event, featuring a number of guest speakers, you can see it here:

