On Monday night Tucker Carlson aired some surveillance video that poked a few holes in some preferred narratives about January 6, 2021. So what’s happening now? Democrats and many in the media (pardon the redundancy) are ignoring the videos Carlson showed and instead are attacking the person who shared them with the public.

Now the Biden White House is getting in on that by reminding people that Carlson “is not credible” in spite of having showed the actual footage:

The White House joined in widespread condemnation of Tucker Carlson today, singling out the Fox News host for his misleading portrayal of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. "Tucker Carlson is not credible,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates added. https://t.co/sJQrSySOew — POLITICO (@politico) March 8, 2023

And naturally almost nobody in the mainstream media will consider this a dangerous attack on the First Amendment and journalism:

“We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law — which cost police officers their lives,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “We also agree with what Fox News’s own attorneys and executives have now repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law: that Tucker Carlson is not credible,” Bates added. The statement was a rare rebuke of Carlson by name, suggesting an escalation of tensions between the White House and the conservative-leaning, beleaguered cable giant.

How dare Carlson do an act of journalism!

How dare he show video we’ve been trying to keep hidden! — Jason Hall (@JayceHall) March 8, 2023

This is some serious projection coming from the Biden White House:

We agree with what @FoxNews’s own attorneys and executives have now repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law: that @TuckerCarlson is not credible. https://t.co/BSnolJ1r4V — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) March 8, 2023

“Tucker Carlson isn’t credible” say the people who insist the economy is doing great and the border is secure!

