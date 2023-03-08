Before watching the following clip make sure your projection detector is turned off or else it might explode and cause injury.

This week Tucker Carlson showed previously unreleased surveillance footage (that the January 6th Commission didn’t want made public for obvious reasons), and that particular act of journalism has triggered Democrats, many in the media as well as liberal late-night “comedians.” Stephen Colbert, who the Democrats can count on to run with whatever talking points he’s given, came to the defense of the Guardians of the Narrative by basically calling Carlson a doodie-head:

Colbert: "There’s a whole industry of people who make a living trying to make you think you’re insane. Well, I make a very good living reminding you you’re not … Some people are just addicted to being dicks. Case in point .. host & toddler sucking on a dog turd, @TuckerCarlson" pic.twitter.com/QnDdUN5FuU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2023

LOL! Because Colbert would never gaslight on behalf of the regime, right?

Thanks to Colbert, I think I’m pretty good at knowing where I stand with my own sanity. pic.twitter.com/EGgpHT4zqk — NYCHomoCon (@NYCHomoCon) March 8, 2023

The level of projection from Colbert is off the charts.

Is he gaslighting about gaslighting us? Like a gaslight squared. — OldManYellingAtClouds (@OldManYelling30) March 8, 2023

When you’re getting the most hate from Hollywood, neoliberal and rhinos you may be doing something right… https://t.co/JsLN1PMive — Bollywoodbeck (@BollywoodBecky_) March 8, 2023

Carlson clearly hit another nerve.

Has 30 writers and they are all so blinded with rage when establishment is threatened that this is the absolute best they can put together https://t.co/sgkCopZzSY — kodak white (@therealkdwhite) March 8, 2023

Quite an achievement!

Remember when Colbert said that Governor Kemp had no soul, for the simple act of ending lockdown restrictions? You showed it then, and you're showing it now, with your Biden-After-Dark style insult of Tucker Carlson, @StephenAtHome– the projection is strong with you. 📽️👈🤓 https://t.co/BlDYGJ4bu0 pic.twitter.com/9iPkxTWfwP — Scotty P 🎸 (@Scott_7791) March 8, 2023

Remember when some of Colbert’s crew were arrested (but not prosecuted) after illegally entering the U.S. Capitol? Oh the irony.

