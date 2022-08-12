The beginning of this clip of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show begins with the host pointing out that he loves President Biden, so it was clear right away that this would be another hard-hitting and challenging interview for a Biden staffer.

Colbert asked Jean-Pierre how hard it is to deal with certain reporters (::cough:: Peter Doocy ::cough::) who refuse to accept reality, and by “reality” we mean the epic levels of gaslighting that comes from the Biden administration. This is something else:

.@StephenAtHome to WH @PressSec Jean-Pierre: "One of the goals stated was to kind of repair the relationship between that press office and the press. How is that going? And how do you do that when some members of the press won’t agree on what reality is?" pic.twitter.com/OhHIaSsgXw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2022

Jean-Pierre: “My job — our job — is to make sure that we are delivering the facts.” LOL! The Colbert show really helps deliver the comedy.

Stephen Colbert is among the new establishment’s info launderers. How far he’s fallen. — Tweetuhbsrrd (@SoulmineCanary) August 12, 2022

Many late-night “comedy” shows have become extensions of the Biden White House’s press office and this is just the latest example.

Where is her notebook? — MJ (@michaeljonny66) August 12, 2022

Maybe KJP knew she wouldn’t need notes for an interview that contains this many softballs.

Never forget Chuck Schumer and Stephen Colbert dancing while Americans were trapped in Afghanistan by Joe Biden. https://t.co/t96bZTKTQ5 — Devon Graham🍊 (@DevonGraham311) August 12, 2022

Biden and the Democrats know there’s no amount of their water that is too much for Stephen Colbert to carry.

***

Related:

WATCH: ‘Christmas’ comes early for Stephen Colbert, who calls FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home ‘the present we wanted’

US Attorney’s Office decides it will not prosecute Stephen Colbert’s crew for unlawful entry

AOC’s tinfoil-hattery, idiocy, and blatant dishonesty are exactly what Stephen Colbert thinks will make her a great POTUS in 2024 [videos]