Democrats have been going crazy (well, crazier) ever since it was learned that Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and his team had been granted access to over 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from the protests at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Monday night the first of the unseen videos were made public, and last week Carlson said the story would be made more clear soon:

There’s been a lot of talk about our team’s access to the January 6th surveillance. The results of our investigation will air Monday and Tuesday night at 8pm ET on the Fox News Channel. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 3, 2023

Monday night, some talking points about what happened that day were challenged… and then some:

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson accuses Democrats in Congress of lying about J6, drops footage showing J6ers being escorted through the Capitol.pic.twitter.com/ZD5qYxSlLK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 7, 2023

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson has released the first segment of the January 6 footage. He says he will release more throughout tonight's show. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/kKfhiQVuqc — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 7, 2023

Tucker FLAMES J6th Committee: "Democrats in Congress, assisted by Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, lied about what happened that day. They are LIARS!" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jZmHhBj7xK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 7, 2023

The so-called “QAnon Shaman” was recorded being escorted around the Capitol:

Jan. 6 footage shows Capitol cops escorting QAnon Shaman to Senate floor https://t.co/t3RlQkCHCu pic.twitter.com/rVAlGKKzei — New York Post (@nypost) March 7, 2023

We’ll update this post as the video is put out.

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg certain Tucker Carlson doesn’t know difference between T.J. Maxx and Kohl’s

Adam Schiff launches into a projection-filled fit of nervousness after Tucker Carlson talks J6 tapes

WaPo’s Dana Milbank sure seems worried about Tucker Carlson getting J6 footage

Media orgs demand ALL the J6 footage they didn’t care about until Tucker Carlson got access

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!