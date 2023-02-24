Just like that, there’s a sudden media interest in reviewing all the recorded footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. What possibly could have sparked this sudden media interest?

Well isn’t that something? The January 6th Commission released cherry-picked clips to the media to try and prove their “grave threat to democracy” case, and the media reported, “we’ve seen enough… insurrection!” Then House Speaker McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson and his team access to view all 44,000-ish hours of the footage, and that same media now cries “we need to see all of it too!”

How many media outlets demanded to see all the footage while they were reporting on what the J6 Committee released to them on a very selective basis?

Oh, heaven forbid an ideologically-based narrative be allowed to develop! The January 6th Committee was the only entity allowed to do that, all the help of the media that suddenly wants all the footage now that Tucker Carlson has access.

Carlson certainly has a knack for getting “journalists” suddenly interested in journalism:

A group of media organizations, including CBS News, is demanding access to a tranche of surveillance and police videos from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In a letter to congressional leadership Friday, the media companies argue the footage McCarthy allowed Carlson and Fox News to access should be made available to other media groups.

The letter was sent on behalf of CBS News, CNN, Politico, ProPublica ABC, Axios, Advance, Scripps, the Los Angeles Times, and Gannett.

If Carlson hadn’t gotten access to all the footage none of the above “news” organizations would have given a damn about reviewing all the footage.

Weird, right? And weren’t some claiming that the release of all the footage would be a threat to national security? Now everybody wants it.

Absolutely amazing.

