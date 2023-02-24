Democrats including Adam Schiff and many others seem pretty nervous now that Tucker Carlson and his team have been given access to about 44,000 hours of U.S. Capitol closed circuit footage from January 6th.

Carlson plans to start revealing some of the footage on his Fox News program next week:

Tucker Carlson Announces That His Show Has Been Granted Access To 44k Hours Of Footage From January 6th "We believe that access is unfettered. We believe we have secured the right to see whatever we want to see." "We're going to spend the rest of this week taking a look at it,… https://t.co/sK7691S0n8 pic.twitter.com/GnPvtbENg5 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 21, 2023

Carlson indicated that from what his producers have seen there are some Democrat narrative-busters in the mix, which perhaps is why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is incredibly troubled by all this:

Handing over footage from January 6th to a conspiracy theorist is dangerous, unethical, and an enormous security breach. Once again, Republican extremists are proving that they care more about fueling conspiracy theories than the safety of Capitol staff. https://t.co/5fTximjbYh — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 24, 2023

McCarthy didn’t actually “hand over” the footage, but rather Carlson and his producers have been granted access to it at the Capitol. The House Democrat isn’t happy about it (did she complain about Nancy Pelosi’s camera crew that day?):

The fundamentally illiterate creature who lied about where she was on January 6 is BIG MAD that the American people will finally see all the footage from that day. Sandy, are you worried that people might see that you were never actually threatened or at risk? https://t.co/ZMIYSoum4w — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 24, 2023

Something’s bothering AOC, and the odds that it’s any of the reasons she listed are slim and none.

Security breach? It all should’ve been public from the beginning, unless there’s something to hide. https://t.co/5zGwnh3gmI — B. Winfield… (@hufco60) February 24, 2023

The January 6th Committee could have released it but they had a narrative to develop so they cherry-picked what they put out. If AOC and the Dems want to complain they should start with the J6 Committee members.

What is there to hide? — ELLY MAYE BLANCO (@Ellysa_Maye) February 24, 2023

What are you afraid of @AOC?? Are you afraid of the truth coming out. — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) February 24, 2023

Maybe she just doesn’t want to be forced to re-live it.

