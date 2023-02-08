As we told you, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used part of her very precious and valuable time at today’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the Twitter-FBI campaign to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election cycle to lie about @LibsofTikTok and fan the flames of stochastic terrorism.

But in fairness, AOC did take a little bit of time to focus on the subject at hand. Of course, it was only in the context of talking about how there was absolutely nothing to see here:

AOC: "We could talking be talking about the cost of prescription drugs, abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights but instead we're talking about Hunter Biden's half fake laptop story." pic.twitter.com/JGEiSib5Af — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

Hmmm. Maybe not quite as catchy as Jamie Raskin’s “trivial pursuit” line, but it gets the job done. Or at least half-done?

the story has been updated from "full fake" to "half fake." baby steps! https://t.co/oTrTO9zPvI — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 8, 2023

A half-fake 24-hour hiccup!

the hunter biden laptop: now with 50% more authenticity! — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 8, 2023

The irony of AOC complaining that “this is an embarrassment” is clearly lost on her. She’s the embarrassment here, not even making the slightest effort to conceal the fact that she’s relying on the kindness of squirrels to make all of this go away. And then there’s the whole “half-fake” thing, which … what is she trying to say? Does she think she’s helping Dems’ case, or … ?

Which half is fake? Oh, that's right, the Russian interference half. https://t.co/x8BCNcmfu2 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 8, 2023

The important half. The half that matters. The Twitter Files were damning enough without Twitter execs digging their graves even deeper at today’s hearing. And AOC thinks she’s helping them when in fact she’s only helping to affirm that the Democrats are making a concerted effort to deceive the public.

Rep. @AOC repeatedly refers to @nypost's reporting on Hunter's laptop contents as "alleged," then blames the Post for Twitter censoring them, saying they should have shared more info about their sourcing on this "fake story" pic.twitter.com/1k56oK8Llh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2023

It wasn’t “alleged” or “fake,” though, was it? It was accurate and true. All of it. And that makes it inconvenient for AOC and the Democrats.

And we all know how AOC and Democrats like to deal with inconvenient truths.

They don’t want a free & independent press. They believe they are morally superior to us all. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/eThOBk46v3 — Other Side Asset Management (@OtherSide_AM) February 8, 2023

AOC has made it rather clear that she’s pro-censorship because she believes that people who agree with her will be the decision makers. https://t.co/5gHBBHSQjZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 8, 2023

Even Twitter says it was wrong to censor reporting about Joe Biden weeks before the 2020 election and was wrong to lock the account of the nation's oldest newspaper for its *true* reporting. AOC doesn't just think this is a waste of time but believes the censorship was noble: https://t.co/LH7D5E1jjw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 8, 2023

AOC is a lethal combination of stupid and dangerous.

