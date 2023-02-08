The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing today regarding Twitter’s very active suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was done both with the blessing and at the behest of the FBI and Department of Justice in an effort to shield presidential candidate Joe Biden from possible scrutiny over his and his son’s alleged corruption.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was there, of course, but, multitasker that she is, she set aside some of her allotted time to go after @LibsofTikTok while questioning Yoel Roth, who, as we must remind you, does not care for @LibsofTikTok:

Because of course she did.

And pro-violence:

Trending

Yeah, so were we.

Remember, kids: this is part of a pattern with AOC. This is what she does.

Well, that and the whole censorship thing.

“Regrettably.” Just in case you’d forgotten that Yoel Roth hates Chaya Raichik and @LibsofTikTok.

Know what’s really regrettable, though? That AOC can sit up there and falsely accuse @LibsofTikTok of inciting violence through lies when all Raichik did was showcase what Boston Children’s Hospital was doing in their own words.

See this thread from Jeryl Bier for more:

It’s regrettable that someone like AOC can be given such a massive platform to spew lies and defend censorship purely out of petulance and spite.

That’s a bingo.

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @libsoftiktokAOCBoston Children's HospitalChaya RaichikHouse Oversight CommitteehysterectomiesLibs of Tik ToktwitterYoel Roth