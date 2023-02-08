The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing today regarding Twitter’s very active suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was done both with the blessing and at the behest of the FBI and Department of Justice in an effort to shield presidential candidate Joe Biden from possible scrutiny over his and his son’s alleged corruption.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was there, of course, but, multitasker that she is, she set aside some of her allotted time to go after @LibsofTikTok while questioning Yoel Roth, who, as we must remind you, does not care for @LibsofTikTok:

AOC just blamed @libsoftiktok for inspiring the bomb threat on a hospital in Boston and violence against transgender children and non-whites. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2023

Because of course she did.

Let's be clear that @aoc is definitely 100% pro-censorship. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2023

And pro-violence:

I was told this is literally stochastic terrorism https://t.co/1NpT6Jqa0v — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 8, 2023

Yeah, so were we.

Careful, AOC has already inspired at least one terror attack that we know of pic.twitter.com/U1wZM61xyz — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 8, 2023

Remember, kids: this is part of a pattern with AOC. This is what she does.

Well, that and the whole censorship thing.

AOC says that @libsoftiktok lied about Boston Children's Hospital giving hysterectomys to children. AOC: "That account is still on the platform isn't it?" Roth: "Regrettably, yes it is" pic.twitter.com/o64LZpO55o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

“Regrettably.” Just in case you’d forgotten that Yoel Roth hates Chaya Raichik and @LibsofTikTok.

You mean to tell me this guy is mad that I’m still on Twitter? What a compliment! https://t.co/Fp9ukUxQaW pic.twitter.com/ov7UmH7ODT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2023

Know what’s really regrettable, though? That AOC can sit up there and falsely accuse @LibsofTikTok of inciting violence through lies when all Raichik did was showcase what Boston Children’s Hospital was doing in their own words.

The story about Boston Children's Hospital was also not a lie. Chaya literally posted a video on their YouTube to her Twitter.https://t.co/YB71gc5DSM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023

The great irony here is that @AOC is lying. Libs of TikTok has simply reported the facts about what these hospitals have said about their own services. It's all documented. But this is what they do — they use misinformation to smear you as being a source of it. https://t.co/b5rRlIrFDz — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 8, 2023

See this thread from Jeryl Bier for more:

This 2021 document is on Boston Children's Hospital website. "The Center for Gender Surgery… provides gender affirmation surgery services to eligible adolescents… To be eligible… you must meet certain criteria." The criteria are not listed, but hysterectomies are listed. pic.twitter.com/zzUSkswpIQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 8, 2023

It’s regrettable that someone like AOC can be given such a massive platform to spew lies and defend censorship purely out of petulance and spite.

AOC isn’t mad that children are being chemically and surgicaly castrated. She’s just mad you found out. https://t.co/sOnw2zplDM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2023

That’s a bingo.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

