In April of 2022 President Biden made an announcement that really makes enemies of America shudder: On his watch every vehicle in the U.S. military will be made “climate-friendly”:

“I’m going to start the process where every vehicle in the United States military — every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly. Every vehicle. No, I mean it. We’re spending billions of dollars to do it,” Biden said.

If that wasn’t enough to put China and Russia on notice, this week the U.S. Secretary of the Army listed a top priority:

A priority for me and our @USArmy is #resiliency in the face of climate change. At #FortBragg, we have the largest floating solar array in the Southeast United States. This is just one of many examples of how our Army #LeadsFromTheFront in climate innovation and adaptation. — Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth (@SecArmy) March 2, 2023

Americans will certainly sleep better at night knowing that! Or maybe not…

This is completely and totally asinine, bordering on dangerous. Just not much more to say about it & if you can’t see why this is dangerous I can’t help you. https://t.co/rRrA7prsBr — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) March 4, 2023

We are one mishap away from World War III and these people are talking about climate change. https://t.co/PLZD4xFPOM — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) March 4, 2023

This administration’s commitment to pushing “climate change” and the accompanying shams is second to none and now they’ve even got the military focusing on it. What could possibly go wrong?

You are going to have to fight the CCP long before you need to fight the Sun Monster. Stop the woke BS and on readiness & winning as the taxpayers EXPECT you to do. https://t.co/35tXbi1HHy — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 4, 2023

WWIII on the horizon, Taiwan's gonna get invaded, China sending spy balloons… equity hack worried about mythical climate change🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/8dtchgHVLA — Erin Brophy – don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) March 4, 2023

The Chinese Communist Party must be quaking in its boots over this US Army priority.

Can y’all just worry about defending this country against enemy forces and otherwise stop talking. I can’t wait for President DeSantis to clean house. https://t.co/F9O3DAHEYI — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 4, 2023

We’re gonna lose a major war. https://t.co/Yg1gXah2fE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2023

I'm gonna spitball that maybe, just maybe, a priority should be preparing to win a war. But I'm sure the virtue signaling will keep us warm in the prison camps when we lose. https://t.co/uAqGHecXX5 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 4, 2023

Well, I'm relieved to know that this, not stopping the aggression of Russia or China, is consuming the attention of the US Army. https://t.co/YemYqZpmoA — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 4, 2023

China probably learned about this “priority” while their spy balloon was allowed to float over the entire country, including military installations.

