In April of 2022 President Biden made an announcement that really makes enemies of America shudder: On his watch every vehicle in the U.S. military will be made “climate-friendly”:

“I’m going to start the process where every vehicle in the United States military — every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly. Every vehicle. No, I mean it. We’re spending billions of dollars to do it,” Biden said.

If that wasn’t enough to put China and Russia on notice, this week the U.S. Secretary of the Army listed a top priority:

Americans will certainly sleep better at night knowing that! Or maybe not…

This administration’s commitment to pushing “climate change” and the accompanying shams is second to none and now they’ve even got the military focusing on it. What could possibly go wrong?

The Chinese Communist Party must be quaking in its boots over this US Army priority.

China probably learned about this “priority” while their spy balloon was allowed to float over the entire country, including military installations.

