Being in the Army isn’t just about fighting for your country; it’s also about fighting for the future.

And that means, of course, fighting climate change, the ultimate threat to both national and global security:

Looking back at the year for the 2022 Army #YearinReview#ICYMI: The Army introduced a strategy to combat climate change threats. ➡ https://t.co/vAKda9XUNE pic.twitter.com/LnEVnfbSYH — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 15, 2022

More from the U.S. Army back in February 2022:

Producing a fleet of field purpose-built, hybrid-drive tactical vehicles by 2035 and providing 100% carbon pollution-free electricity at Army installations by 2030 are among the goals outlined by the Army’s first Climate Strategy as the service adapts to the effects of changing weather. Additionally, melting Arctic ice has opened new trade routes in the northern hemisphere while increasing great power competition for natural resources said Paul Farnan, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment. Extreme weather and natural disasters pose a looming danger to national security and Army installations. Changing rain and snow patterns threaten water supplies. “We recognize that climate change is a threat to U.S. national security and the well-being of the American people,” Farnan said during a press event Wednesday. “But beyond that broader threat, it’s also already affecting our Soldiers in their everyday lives where we have to operate.”

Hybrid tactical vehicles and carbon pollution-free electricity (so, not generated from coal, presumably) is important and stuff, but can’t the Army do even more than that? Climate change poses immediate danger, so the response must also be immediate.

"Hands in the air and don't even THINK about melting if you want see tomorrow." https://t.co/MZSaXJEkYz — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 15, 2022

Go ahead, climate change. Make the Army’s day.

Shoot that CO2, boys! — Brian Ruff 🇺🇦 (@DecaffDog) December 15, 2022

Shoot that CO2! Shoot everything!

You can never be too careful when it comes to this stuff.

Shooting snow? — RaichuRocks (@RaichuRocks99) December 15, 2022

Cannot believe they released body cam footage of this training. https://t.co/epfrWvBMsS pic.twitter.com/VTMZjBN0lY — Dr. Windrunner (@DrWindrunner) December 15, 2022

These are very serious people.

I thought this was a parody account when I saw the tweet. https://t.co/EAtsUTvZMc — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 15, 2022

This is supposed to be a joke, right? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 15, 2022

It’s not supposed to be … but it is.

suggestion, learn mandarin, that will probably be a good skill to have in the future I think https://t.co/9ZKwjHouK2 — Richard Harambe (@Doc_Chimpanzee) December 15, 2022

Ooooof.

This is embarrassing guys. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) December 15, 2022

Hard to believe recruiting is down. https://t.co/TNJKhydtY6 — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) December 15, 2022

