In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican George Santos is under an ethics investigation, and now so is Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the reason is quite ironic:

According to a report made public on Thursday, OCE found “substantial reason to believe” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez “accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance” at the Met Gala. Documents released by OCE on Thursday follow a unanimous June 17, 2022, vote by its board to adopt the report noting “If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.” In a recounting of their investigation, OCE reported that its “preliminary review” began on February 19, 2022. On March 1, AOC was notified of the review. By March 13, “at least three members of the Board voted to initiate a second-phase review” which began on March 21. The second-phase review was extended once before its completion on May 18. The Board then voted on June 17 to adopt its report and refer the matter to the Ethics Committee for “further review.”

Santos and Ocasio-Cortez are both under House ethics investigations, and Newsbusters’ Kevin Tober noticed something that probably won’t surprise you about last night’s network newscasts:

And yet the Democrats have been particularly busy in the last few days working to paint Fox News as the biased network.

