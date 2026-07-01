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Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 01, 2026
Twitter

This editor remembers the Bicentennial well and still gets a thrill out of finding a Bicentennial quarter in his change. 

Sadly, Sam (not our Sam) is genuinely upset because President Donald Trump has ruined his chance of experiencing something special as his parents did in 1976.

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Look at the joy that "independent journalists" such as Jim Acosta are getting by grabbing their iPhones and covering the shoddy displays and tiny crowds at the Great American State Fair. "But lots of Trump worship. Sad." Maybe don't go at 1 p.m. on a Monday. We'll bet there will be plenty of families who will make great memories this Independence Day.

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We wonder if World Cup tourist Freddy from Germany will be in the States on the Fourth of July. This just in … Freddy's been invited to the White House!

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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