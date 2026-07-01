Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him

This editor remembers the Bicentennial well and still gets a thrill out of finding a Bicentennial quarter in his change.

Sadly, Sam (not our Sam) is genuinely upset because President Donald Trump has ruined his chance of experiencing something special as his parents did in 1976.

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it should probably be a bigger story that there was a normal bipartisan America 250 organization but then Trump decided to launch his own competing right wing grift version and ruined everything https://t.co/X5jqCFneY1 pic.twitter.com/w6CBetzp6D — sam (@sam_d_1995) June 28, 2026

I am genuinely so upset about this. I remember my parents telling me how cool and unifying the bicentennial was, and I even collected the special quarters as a kid



now, Trump ruined my chance to experience something similar and turned the entire thing into trashy MAGAslop. https://t.co/UhPnC2ZqBN — sam (@sam_d_1995) June 30, 2026

you would feel better if you weren’t such a little bitch https://t.co/GCHmaQ2mSu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 1, 2026

The competing organization was started precisely because the official organization didn't do much. The official organization still exists, is still funded, and is still empowered to organize events, but they never planned much. They are pretty much only good for merch. — Ghost Pepper (@gh0stp3pp3r_) June 30, 2026

Actually, you're doing it to yourself. You could just celebrate with the rest of us and not think about Trump. — Marla (@mcraig84) July 1, 2026

That’s not what happened here. Freedom 250 saved the anniversary from land acknowledgments and documentary’s re-writing our founding. I am grateful for it. — Bee Bee (@wes48103) June 30, 2026

Seems like ruining this one was your choice, Champ. — John Taloni (@JohnTaloni) July 1, 2026

Look at the joy that "independent journalists" such as Jim Acosta are getting by grabbing their iPhones and covering the shoddy displays and tiny crowds at the Great American State Fair. "But lots of Trump worship. Sad." Maybe don't go at 1 p.m. on a Monday. We'll bet there will be plenty of families who will make great memories this Independence Day.

No, your TDS caused you to miss the 250th birthday of your country. Nothing else. Stop being such a spastic little drama queen. — PinkPlumeria (@PinkPlumeriaFL) July 1, 2026

The so-called “bipartisan” group was a bunch of leftists promoting speakers who were apologizing for America, lectures on democracy around the world (who cares), and simply rebranding already existing annual events to be called part of the 250th.

It was all so lame and lazy — RORY (@ComicBookNFTguy) July 1, 2026

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Nah you ruined it for yourself. America 250 sucked and were using other nations flags in apparel which is objectively UnAmerican pic.twitter.com/HUj7mNlngh — Wilson F. Ball🇺🇸🇦🇷 (@WillyFoosball) June 30, 2026

Sorry you didn't get to turn the celebration of our nation's 250th birthday into a land acknowledgement — Conotocaurious (@Conotocaurious1) July 1, 2026

We wonder if World Cup tourist Freddy from Germany will be in the States on the Fourth of July. This just in … Freddy's been invited to the White House!

🚨 JUST IN: Freddy, the mega-viral German soccer fan who’s been exploring America during World Cup, WILL be visiting the White House, despite deleting his social media accounts, Envoy @NickAdamsinUSA confirmed



REALLY glad to hear this!



Freddy deserves it 🇺🇸🤝🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/XEWsUy0AEf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2026

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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